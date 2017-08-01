Easy Red Wine Sangria Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 2 hours
Ingredients
4 ½ ounces|130 grams blackberries
4 ½ ounces|130 grams raspberries
1 orange, zested and thinly sliced
2 peaches, pitted and roughly chopped
⅔ cup|150 ml brandy
5 tablespoons|75 ml agave syrup
1 tablespoon Cointreau
4 ¼ cups|1 liter red wine
1 ⅓ cup|315 ml soda water
1 vanilla pod
Directions
In a large pitcher, marinate the fruit and zest with the brandy, agave, and Cointreau for 2 hours. Stir in the remaining ingredients and serve with a ton of ice.
