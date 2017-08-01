Easy Red Wine Sangria Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

4 ½ ounces|130 grams blackberries

4 ½ ounces|130 grams raspberries

1 orange, zested and thinly sliced

2 peaches, pitted and roughly chopped

⅔ cup|150 ml brandy

5 tablespoons|75 ml agave syrup

1 tablespoon Cointreau

4 ¼ cups|1 liter red wine

1 ⅓ cup|315 ml soda water

1 vanilla pod

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a large pitcher, marinate the fruit and zest with the brandy, agave, and Cointreau for 2 hours. Stir in the remaining ingredients and serve with a ton of ice.

From Easy Drinks: How to Make Stupidly Simple Sangria

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.