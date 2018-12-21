Easy Tiramisu Recipe

Servings: 12

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the cake:

butter or cooking spray, for greasing

12 large eggs, separated

2 ½ cups|530 grams granulated sugar

1 ½ cups|180 grams all-purpose flour

¾ cup|90 grams cornstarch

1 tablespoon|10 grams kosher salt

2 lemons, zested

for the cake soak:

2 cups|500 ml espresso

1 cup|250 ml rum

1 cup|250 ml cynar

for the mascarpone cream:

6 large egg yolks

⅓ cup|90 grams granulated sugar

3 ¼ cups|750 grams mascarpone, softened

cocoa powder, to serve

Directions

Make the cake: Heat the oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and grease with butter or cooking spray. Using a hand mixer, beat the egg yolks and 1 ½ cups|300 grams sugar together in a medium bowl until light and fluffy. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites and the remaining 1 cup|230 grams sugar until stiff peaks form. In a third bowl, combine the flour, cornstarch, salt, and lemon zest. Fold all together in a large bowl and spread into a thin layer between the prepared sheet trays. Bake until golden and the cake springs back, about 20 minutes. Cool completely, then cut 3 ¼-inch circles. Makes 24 circles. Make the cake soak: Mix all together in a small bowl and set aside. Make the mascarpone cream: Fill a medium saucepan with 2-inches water over medium heat. Fit a heat-safe bowl over the top and add the sugar and egg yolks. Using a hand mixer, beat until light and fluffy. Fold the mascarpone into the yolk mixture and cool completely. Refrigerate until ready to use. To assemble: Working with one (8-ounce|227-gram) ramekin at a time, spoon a couple tablespoons of the mascarpone cream in the bottom. Soak a circle of cake in the rum mixture and place on top of the mascarpone. Cover with a couple more tablespoons of the mascarpone cream and soak one more piece of cake. Place the cake on top of the mascarpone cream and top with more mascarpone cream. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with cocoa powder to serve.

