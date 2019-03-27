Eggs Blackstone Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

for the pepper Jack cheese sauce:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium shallot, diced

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 cups|500 ml whole milk

8 ounces|225 grams shredded pepper Jack cheese

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the sandwich:

8 large eggs

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 slices thick-cut bacon

2 large beefsteak tomatoes, sliced into ½-inch slices.

4 homemade or store-bought English muffins, halved and toasted

hot sauce, to serve

Directions

Make the cheese sauce: Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the shallot and cook until soft, 2 minutes. Add the flour and cook, whisking constantly, until incorporated, about 1 minute. Slowly pour in the milk and cook, whisking constantly, until thick, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the cheese until melted. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm over low. “Poach” the eggs: Heat the oven to 350°F. Add 1 tablespoon of water to the bottom of 8 muffin tin cups. Gently crack one egg into each cup and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the whites are set but the yolk is still runny. Meanwhile, heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the bacon and cook, flipping once, until crispy, 5 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside. Add the tomatoes to the skillet and char on one side, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook another 4 minutes, until charred but still intact. Transfer to a plate and season with salt and pepper. Assemble the Blackstone: Gently warm the cheese sauce. Divide the English muffins among 4 plates, cut-side up. Place one slice of tomato on each half, then top with one piece of bacon, cut in half. Place a poached egg on top of the bacon. Pour ¼ cup|60 ml cheese sauce over each muffin. Serve with hot sauce.

