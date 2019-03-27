Eggs Blackstone Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
for the pepper Jack cheese sauce:
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 medium shallot, diced
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
2 cups|500 ml whole milk
8 ounces|225 grams shredded pepper Jack cheese
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
for the sandwich:
8 large eggs
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
8 slices thick-cut bacon
2 large beefsteak tomatoes, sliced into ½-inch slices.
4 homemade or store-bought English muffins, halved and toasted
hot sauce, to serve
Directions
- Make the cheese sauce: Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the shallot and cook until soft, 2 minutes. Add the flour and cook, whisking constantly, until incorporated, about 1 minute. Slowly pour in the milk and cook, whisking constantly, until thick, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the cheese until melted. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm over low.
- “Poach” the eggs: Heat the oven to 350°F. Add 1 tablespoon of water to the bottom of 8 muffin tin cups. Gently crack one egg into each cup and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the whites are set but the yolk is still runny.
- Meanwhile, heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the bacon and cook, flipping once, until crispy, 5 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside.
- Add the tomatoes to the skillet and char on one side, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook another 4 minutes, until charred but still intact. Transfer to a plate and season with salt and pepper.
- Assemble the Blackstone: Gently warm the cheese sauce. Divide the English muffins among 4 plates, cut-side up. Place one slice of tomato on each half, then top with one piece of bacon, cut in half. Place a poached egg on top of the bacon. Pour ¼ cup|60 ml cheese sauce over each muffin. Serve with hot sauce.
