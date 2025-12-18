Elden Ring Nightreign Update 1.03.1 Adds Raid Events and Shifting Earth to Deep of Night Mode

Elden Ring Nightreign is getting a massive patch that includes significant balance adjustments for the Scholar and lots of new content for The Forsaken Hollows DLC.

Play video

The big Elden Ring Nightreign update continues to focus on the recent Forsaken Hollows DLC. This large patch adds new targets, Landmarks, raid events and Shifting Earth when playing The Deep of Night mode.

The inclusion of Shifting Earth variations in Deep of Night adds an exciting new layer of challenge for teams. This mechanic causes the Limveld map to physically rearrange, forcing players to navigate altered terrain while dealing with the mode’s increased difficulty and enemies.

Details about the new Landmarks and raid events should be revealed soon, once players start exploring the new content and taking on the challenges.

Players should keep in mind that the new content will only appear when they are matched with other players who also own The Forsaken Hollows DLC.

The update includes a massive list of tweaks that are coming to the game, as well. Elden Ring Nightreign players will likely notice that a big portion of the balance adjustments focus on refining the Scholar.

These fixes and tweaks should help the Scholar’s complex support mechanics function reliably during challenging boss fights. This has been a struggle for many players in the community, so hopefully the balance shifts in this update help address the issues.

Fans can read the full patch notes or find a summary with the most noteworthy highlights here:

Balance Adjustments

Increased the Fire, Magic, Lightning, or Holy related curse effects applied to weapons and items that occur in the temples of the Great Hollow Shifting Earth.

Adjusted the Continuous HP Loss & Continuous powers HP Recovery curse effects that occur in the temples of the Great Hollow Shifting Earth.

Decreased the attack power of the wolves summoned that appear during the Tricephalos raid event.

Added a stack count display to the damage negation reduction icon that appears when hitting enemies with level 3 Dart-type items thanks to Scholar’s Bagcraft Skill.

Scholar’s Ultimate Art Communion will no longer break when transforming using Executor’s Ultimate Art Aspects of the Crucible: Beast.

Added a near-death animation when reviving with the Power to Balance the World special effect.

When swapping identical consumables in the Equipment Menu, they will now combine in accordance to their stack limit.

Added icons and explanations to indicate active effects for some special effects in the status menu.

When pinning an item, the item rarity color will now be displayed in the You indicated equipment message.

When engulfed in the Night’s Tide in the Great Hollow Shifting Earth, your character’s feet will now appear to be burning.

Expanded the range of clues discovered when using a map to reveal hidden clues in the Great Hollow Shifting Earth.

Added additional types of attacks when fighting the Night Aspect if all Nightfarers present own The Forsaken Hollows DLC.

You can now remap the Map Display key in the system menu’s keyboard/mouse settings.

Note: remapping this key will also change the navigation key in some menus, such as “Open All Presets” in the Relic Rites Menu.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in the Sentient Pest fight where the boss would not lose sight of the player when using Duchess’s Ultimate Art Finale.

Fixed a bug where the effect of Scholar’s Skill Communion would continue to be applied to the player even if no other targets were affected.

Fixed a bug where the damage to linked enemies and healing to allies would not propagate correctly in the event where a Scholar was put into a Near Death state during the activation of his Communion Ultimate Art.

Fixed a bug in Scholar’s Skill Analyze where the art gauge would not increase from the shockwave triggered on oneself at maximum charge.

Fixed a bug where the number of targets analyzed by Scholar’s Skill Analyze would reset if any player would perform the Open door action to transition to the boss fight within the Spirit Tree shelter.

Fixed a bug in Scholar’s ability Bagcraft where the damage negation reduction effect’s duration would not extend when hitting enemies with level 3 Dart items.

Fixed a bug in Scholar’s ability Bagcraft where the damage negation reduction effect would not be applied according to the number of hits when hitting enemies with level 3 Fan Daggers.

Fixed a bug in Scholar’s ability Bagcraft where the healing effect added to the level 3 Holy Water Pot would not cause damage to the Royal Revenant.

Fixed a bug where the Crystal Tear count would not display correctly when obtaining a second one from Dormant Powers as Scholar.

The Elden Ring Nightreign update 1.03.1 patch should be available for PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and Steam. Players will need to download and install the patch before they’re able to join online matches.