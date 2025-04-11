Elderly Woman Loses $1.5 Million in Catfishing Scam

An Oklahoma woman sunk to an incredible low in order to nab $1.5 million.

A press release from the office of Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond claims that Christine Joan Echohawk laundered approximately $1.5 million in funds obtained through online romance scams that targeted elderly women.

Videos by VICE

Echohawk, 53, is accused of laundering money from four out-of-state victims in the last four months of 2024. The alleged victims range in age from 64 to 79.

The alleged victims believed they were sending funds to or for the benefit of a male individual. All of the alleged victims believed that they were in an online romantic relationship.

Inside Christine Joan Echohawk’s Alleged Scam

One victim alleged that sold her house in order to send $600,000 to Echohawk. Other victims allegedly sent Apple gift cards, cash, and cashiers’ checks to Echohawk.

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Echohawk was known as Jason Morris to one of the elderly women. That woman sent “Morris” $120,000 to pay for an oil vessel he owned to return to shore. Once the rig returned, she believed that she and Morris would move in together, the outlet reported.

Instead, it was that wire transfer at MidFirst Bank that led to the discovery of Echohawk’s alleged scheme, according to the press release. A bank official tipped off Drummond’s office of suspected senior fraud activity after they intercepted and held the $120,000 transfer.

After that initial tip, the Consumer Protection Unit investigated the alleged fraud.

Upon their investigation, officials discovered that Echohawk went by aliases including Edward Lotts and Glenn Goadard online, NBC News reported. Echohawk allegedly told one victim that she needed $600,000 to pay off a debt that would result in $2 million being released to her. The alleged scammer convinced another woman that they’d known each other since college, per the outlet. She allegedly got $250,000 out of that victim, the outlet reported.

Now, the press release stated that Echohawk is accused of laundering illegally obtained funds through various accounts, converting them to cryptocurrency, and sending crypto payments to an unidentified suspect.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond Speaks Out

Even after law enforcement confronted Echohawk about their suspicions, she allegedly continued to launder funds after a short hiatus.

She faces four counts of unlawful use of criminal proceeds and one count of violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Together, those charges carry 24 to 62 years in prison and up to $260,000 in fines.



“These types of scams that target seniors are especially egregious,” Drummond said. “I applaud the work of my Consumer Protection Unit to fight for these victims and to hold accountable their alleged perpetrator.”