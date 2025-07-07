Elon Musk Made His Own Political Party. Trump Says He’s a ‘Train Wreck’.

Bad news, everyone. The bromance between Elon Musk and Donald Trump is officially dead. Good news, everyone. The two worst people you know are now fighting. And it’s hilarious to watch.

Let’s be honest. A total meltdown between Musk and Trump has been brewing for quite some time now. Even when the two were still “working” together, you could sense that Trump was starting to get tired of Musk and his antics.

After a dramatic falling out, Musk decided he was going to launch a brand new political party. That party is, of course, titled the “America Party.” Which, if we’re being honest, is quite possibly the most Trump name he could have picked.

He stole his whole flow. Word for word, bar for bar. And now Trump is firing back.

“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump cried on social media. “The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of complete and total disruption and chaos.”

You read that right. Donald Trump is complaining about “total disruption and chaos” in the American political system. Has anything ever been more ironic?

Trump Called Elon Musk a ‘Train Wreck’ After Tesla CEO Announced His ‘American Party’

Musk’s initial announcement of the America Party came, of course, on X. That’s the former Twitter, current dumpster fire for those of you keeping score at home.

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” Musk stated.

Trump and Musk’s feud seems to center around Musk disagreeing with various political moves that Trump has made since being elected. Trump thinks that Musk is being ridiculous and says that he was honest about what he was going to do if elected the entire time.

“When Elon gave me his total and unquestioned Endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate – It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had. He said he had no problems with that,” Trump stated on Truth Social.

I’m old enough to remember when Trump, inaugurated in January of this year, gave Musk an actual, legitimate government job. It’s amazing how fast things can turn sour when you’re having a horrible time.

Musk’s refusal to leave American politics alone continues to do some serious damage to his actual day job, too. James Fishback, CEO of Invest Azoria, slammed Musk’s announcement of a new party. He also delayed an ETF launch because of it.

“This creates a conflict with his full-time responsibilities as CEO of Tesla. It diverts his focus and energy away from Tesla’s employees and shareholders,” Fishback posted on X.

Sadly, in the “Battle of Billionaire Egos,” America is going to end up being the biggest loser. But perhaps it’s the outcome we deserve most.