Emo Rapper POORSTACY Dead at 26

Beloved rapper POORSTACY has reportedly died. He was 26.

According to TMZ, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner confirmed the rapper’s death. The Boca Raton Police Dept. told the outlet that POORSTACY, whose real name was Carlito Milfort, died in the city early Saturday. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Videos by VICE

A hotel worker in Boca Raton reportedly told TMZ that POORSTACY suffered a medical emergency on Saturday morning and was transported to a local hospital. The rapper had allegedly been at the hotel for 10 days. He is said to have checked in with a woman and a toddler. No one else was reported injured or transported to the hospital.

Originally from Palm Beach, POORSTACY built an acclaimed career blending emo, screamo, and punk music with hip-hop. It led him to collaborate with artists like Travis Barker (Blink-182, The Transplants). The biggest accomplishment of his work was a feature on the Bill & Ted Face the Music movie soundtrack, which was nominated for a Grammy.

POORSTACY also had a close friendship with Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes. He revealed just how close the pair were during a Revolver interview back in 2021. “Oli sends me clothes that he thinks would look good on me,” he shared. “He sends me handwritten letters, and we play Call of Duty until six in the f***in’ morning.”

The punk rock rapper also highly valued his friend’s brutal honesty. “Oli will blatantly tell me if something sucks,” he said of their working relationship. “I love his brutal honesty and his commitment. He’s not doing things because he wants money, he’s doing it because he likes the art and he likes the person who he’s working with.”

POORSTACY’s cause of death is unknown

In a separate interview from the same year, POORSTACY offered Alternative Press some insight into his work life and creative process. “I feel like I’m actually never busy. I have nothing but infinite time,” he said. “I’m a very out-of-it person. I’m a very weird person; I have a weird aura, a weird vibration, a weird energy.”

“I don’t feel like I vibrate anywhere specifically. I’m very all over the place,” he added. “I feel like I’ve never had structure. I dropped out of school in ninth grade. I’ve never applied myself to anything except what I’ve wanted to. I created my world based on my ideas and what I look at.”

“So I’m not programmed by anything outer. That leaves me in a very weird space mentally,” he concluded. “I’m very tapped out of this world.”