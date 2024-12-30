Epic Games Store Offers up a Roguelike Set In the ‘Callisto Protocol’ World for Free, But Only for 24 Hours

While The Callisto Protocol may not have made the waves it wanted to, it did spawn a spin-off that is incredibly fun to play. [REDACTED] may not share much in common with its forebearer beyond the name and universe. However, it’s an incredibly fun and fast-paced roguelike that offers plenty of replayability and playtime. Plus, it’s free on the Epic Games Store right now, so there’s no reason not to jump in.

Screenshot: KRAFTON, Inc.

‘[Redacted]’ Is a Stylish and Slick Twin-Stick Shooter For Free on the Epic Games store

While I’ve spent a fair amount of time in the world of [REDACTED], another one of our writers has been taken by force. And with good reason; it’s incredibly polished, feels and looks great, and runs like a champion. Its isometric gameplay sits on the same high shelf as the all-time greats and deserves your time and attention.

The Epic Games Store always gives away a variety of games during the Holiday season. But, this may just be one of the best offers so far. Sure, Control is a great game, but they’ve given that one out many times before. This is the first time [REDACTED] has been available for free. So, I would strongly suggest jumping into the shop and grabbing it before the day is done.

While it’s set in the Callisto Protocol universe, that’s where the similarities end. The Callisto Protocol was a slower-paced horror adventure. Whereas [REDACTED] takes you by the horns and tosses you into the pit with horrors beyond comprehension. Gather power-ups, become stronger, and fight through waves of enemies. It feels more like Hades than anything and deserves a spot in your library.

Plus, it’s free. You likely already have an Epic Games account if you play Fortnite. So, why not claim some free PC games in the process? I know some folks swear by Steam and refuse to use the Epic Games Store. But, I’ll take any game I can get for free. And the holidays make this account even better. Especially when I can snag a roguelike like this one at no cost.