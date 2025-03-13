Everclear Announce ‘Sparkle and Fade’ 30th Anniversary Tour

Everclear is celebrating a big milestone this year: the 30th anniversary of their breakout 1995 album. To celebrate, the band is headed out on a massive tour, and they’re bringing along fellow ’90s alt-rock stalwarts Local H and Sponge.
Sparkle and Fade, Everclear’s platinum-selling, major-label debut album, had a massive impact in 1995 with its chart-topping hit “Santa Monica,” making Everclear a household name and catapulting the band into the masses.
Everclear’s 40-date fall headlining tour will kick off Sept. 4 in Los Angeles and travel across the U.S. stopping in such cities as San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Oklahoma City, Austin, Louisville, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Charlotte, Boston, New York (Oct. 22 at Irving Plaza), Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Minneapolis, among many others, before wrapping Nov. 2 in Chicago.
Speaking about the album Everclear founder/frontman Art Alexakis said: “Sparkle and Fade was not the first album I had made, but it was the album I had wanted to make my whole life. It changed everything for me and Everclear. Because of its success and lasting impact, this band has survived and prospered for three decades, and this tour celebrating Sparkle and Fade is another way of us saying ‘thank you’ to all of the incredible fans – old and new.”
Going on to address the tour, Alexaki added: “We’re excited to travel the U.S. this fall with our fellow ‘90s brethren Local H and Sponge. In addition to all the hits and fan favorites, we’re going to pretty much play the whole album through the course of the show to commemorate this 30th anniversary. If you are a fan of this record, you do not want to miss this tour!”
Various pre-sales will be available Wednesday, March 12th, and Thursday, March 13th at 10 am local time daily. The public on-sale tickets will be available Friday, March 14th at 10 am local time. VIP and meet & greet packages are also available.
Visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details and to purchase. See below for a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.
- Friday, March 21 Orange Grove, TX @ The Post OG
- Saturday, March 22 Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
- Saturday, March 29 Chandler, AZ @ Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino
- Saturday, April 12 Clovis, NM @ Clovis Music Festival
- Saturday, April 26 Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
- Sunday, April 27 Biloxi, MS @ Crawfish Music Festival
- Saturday, May 3 Maryville, TN @ The Shed
- Thursday, May 8 Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Boathouse
- Friday, May 9 Isle of Palm, SC @ Windjammer
- Saturday, May 10 Holly Springs, NC @ Ting Stadium
- Friday, May 16 Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
- Saturday, May 17 Ocean City, MD @ Boardwalk Rock
- Friday, May 23 Chico, CA @ Silver Dollar Fair
- Saturday, May 24 Ruidoso, NM @ Jacks Backstage
- Saturday, May 31 San Mateo, CA @ San Mateo County Fair
- Saturday, June 7 Laughlin, NV @ Edgewater E Center
- Saturday, June 14 San Jacinto, CA @ Soboba Casino Resort
- Friday, June 20 Little Eau Claire, WI @ Summer Jam
- Saturday, June 21 Manistee, MI @ Little River Casino Resort
- Thursday, June 26 Brainerd, MN @ Lakes Jam
- Friday, June 27 Wood Dale, IL @ Wood Dale Prairie Fest
- Saturday, June 28 Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards
- Friday, July 4 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
- Saturday, July 12 Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino and Hotel
- Saturday, July 26 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
- Sunday, July 27 Cumberland, MD @ Rock The Mountains
Everclear – Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour:
- Thursday, September 4 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
- Saturday, September 6 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
- Sunday, September 7 Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater
- Tuesday, September 9 Medford, OR @ Craterian Theater
- Thursday, September 11 Bend, OR @ Silver Moon Brewing
- Friday, September 12 Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
- Saturday, September 13 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
- Sunday, September 14 Tacoma, WA @ Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel
- Tuesday, September 16 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
- Wednesday, September 17 Livingston, MT @ Pine Creek Lodge
- Friday, September 19 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
- Saturday, September 20 Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall
- Sunday, September 21 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
- Tuesday, September 23 Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
- Thursday, September 25 Plano, TX @ Legacy Hall
- Friday, September 26 St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena
- Saturday, September 27 Kokomo, IN @ Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion
- Sunday, September 28 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
- Friday, October 3 Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns
- Saturday, October 4 Sugar Hill, GA @ The Eagle Theatre
- Sunday, October 5 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
- Tuesday, October 7 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
- Wednesday, October 8 Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
- Thursday, October 9 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker
- Saturday, October 11 Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre
- Sunday, October 12 Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
- Thursday, October 16 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
- Friday, October 17 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
- Saturday, October 18 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
- Sunday, October 19 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
- Tuesday, October 21 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
- Wednesday, October 22 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
- Thursday, October 23 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
- Friday, October 24 Philadelphia (Bensalem), PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino
- Saturday, October 25 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
- Monday, October 27 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
- Tuesday, October 28 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
- Thursday, October 30 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- Saturday, November 1 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
- Sunday, November 2 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall