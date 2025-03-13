Everclear Announce ‘Sparkle and Fade’ 30th Anniversary Tour

Everclear is celebrating a big milestone this year: the 30th anniversary of their breakout 1995 album. To celebrate, the band is headed out on a massive tour, and they’re bringing along fellow ’90s alt-rock stalwarts Local H and Sponge.

Sparkle and Fade, Everclear’s platinum-selling, major-label debut album, had a massive impact in 1995 with its chart-topping hit “Santa Monica,” making Everclear a household name and catapulting the band into the masses.

Everclear’s 40-date fall headlining tour will kick off Sept. 4 in Los Angeles and travel across the U.S. stopping in such cities as San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Oklahoma City, Austin, Louisville, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Charlotte, Boston, New York (Oct. 22 at Irving Plaza), Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Minneapolis, among many others, before wrapping Nov. 2 in Chicago.

Everclear Just Announced ‘Sparkle and Fade’ 30th Anniversary Tour

Speaking about the album Everclear founder/frontman Art Alexakis said: “Sparkle and Fade was not the first album I had made, but it was the album I had wanted to make my whole life. It changed everything for me and Everclear. Because of its success and lasting impact, this band has survived and prospered for three decades, and this tour celebrating Sparkle and Fade is another way of us saying ‘thank you’ to all of the incredible fans – old and new.”

Going on to address the tour, Alexaki added: “We’re excited to travel the U.S. this fall with our fellow ‘90s brethren Local H and Sponge. In addition to all the hits and fan favorites, we’re going to pretty much play the whole album through the course of the show to commemorate this 30th anniversary. If you are a fan of this record, you do not want to miss this tour!”

Various pre-sales will be available Wednesday, March 12th, and Thursday, March 13th at 10 am local time daily. The public on-sale tickets will be available Friday, March 14th at 10 am local time. VIP and meet & greet packages are also available.

Visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details and to purchase. See below for a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Friday, March 21 Orange Grove, TX @ The Post OG

Saturday, March 22 Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

Saturday, March 29 Chandler, AZ @ Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino

Saturday, April 12 Clovis, NM @ Clovis Music Festival

Saturday, April 26 Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Sunday, April 27 Biloxi, MS @ Crawfish Music Festival

Saturday, May 3 Maryville, TN @ The Shed

Thursday, May 8 Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Boathouse

Friday, May 9 Isle of Palm, SC @ Windjammer

Saturday, May 10 Holly Springs, NC @ Ting Stadium

Friday, May 16 Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

Saturday, May 17 Ocean City, MD @ Boardwalk Rock

Friday, May 23 Chico, CA @ Silver Dollar Fair

Saturday, May 24 Ruidoso, NM @ Jacks Backstage

Saturday, May 31 San Mateo, CA @ San Mateo County Fair

Saturday, June 7 Laughlin, NV @ Edgewater E Center

Saturday, June 14 San Jacinto, CA @ Soboba Casino Resort

Friday, June 20 Little Eau Claire, WI @ Summer Jam

Saturday, June 21 Manistee, MI @ Little River Casino Resort

Thursday, June 26 Brainerd, MN @ Lakes Jam

Friday, June 27 Wood Dale, IL @ Wood Dale Prairie Fest

Saturday, June 28 Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards

Friday, July 4 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Saturday, July 12 Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino and Hotel

Saturday, July 26 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

Sunday, July 27 Cumberland, MD @ Rock The Mountains

Everclear – Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour: