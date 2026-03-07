VICE
Gaming

Every Pokémon Confirmed for Pokémon Winds and Waves So Far

Pokemon Winds and Waves have been announced at the next mainline games in the series. But which monsters have been confirmed so far?

Pokemon Winds and Waves are the latest mainline games in the works, set for a 2027 release. They were revealed as part of the recent 30th Anniversary celebration, but had come months after they were first leaked on the internet. Of course, the reveal came packed with a trailer full of first glimpses of the games – including which Pokemon can be found roaming this Indonesian-inspired Region.

Here is a complete list of every Pokemon that has been confirmed for the games thus far, spotted during gameplay snippets, and revealed during the remainder of the presentation.

Pokemon Winds & Waves: Every Confirmed Pokemon, So Far

Pokemon Winds and Waves has already revealed a solid handful of specimens for the game through the creatures seen throughout the game, living life in their natural habitats.

If you find yourself curious about if any of your favorite monsters have made the cut, we’ve got you covered with a complete list of every confirmed Pokemon for Pokemon winds and waves.

PokemonTypeOriginal Region Debut
Pikachu
(Special variants included)		ElectricKanto
RaichuElectricKanto
OddishGrass/PoisonKanto
GloomGrass/PoisonKanto
VileplumeGrass/PoisonKanto
KrabbyWaterKanto
KinglerWaterKanto
TanglaGrassKanto
LedybaBug/FlyingJohto
LedianBug/FlyingJohto
PichuElectricJohto
BellossomGrassJohto
SlugmaFireJohto
MagcargoFireJohto
CorsolaWaterJohto
TailowNormal/FlyingHoenn
SwellowNormal/FlyingHoenn
WingullWater/FlyingHoenn
PelipperWater/FlyingHoenn
WailmerWaterHoenn
WailordWaterHoenn
DuskullGhostHoenn
DusclopsGhostHoenn
TropiusGrass/FlyingHoenn
CarnivineGrassSinnoh
FinneonWaterJohto
LumineonWaterJohto
TangrowthGrassSinnoh
DusknoirGhostSinnoh
TympoleWaterUnova
PalpitoadWater/GroundUnova
SeismitoadWater/GroundUnova
FrillishWater/GhostUnova
JellicentWater/GhostUnova
TynamoElectricUnova
EelektrikElectricUnova
EelektrossElectricUnova
MareaniePoison/WaterAlola
ToxapexPoison/WaterAlola
SandygastGhost/GroundAlola
PalossandGhost/GroundAlola
SizzlipedeFire/BugGalar
CentiskorchFire/BugGalar
NymbleBugPaldea
LokixBug/DarkPaldea
