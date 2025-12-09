Everything Coming in Marvel Rivals Season 5.5, Explained

Marvel Rivals releases its dev visions video ahead of the Season 5.5 update and details the new Vanguard hero, team-up adjustments, and another Jeff-themed holiday event.

Season 5.5 Dev Vision Breakdown

Season 5.5 of Marvel Rivals kicks off this Friday, December 12. The update introduces Rogue as the game’s latest Vanguard and a large portion of the Dev Vision video is focused on breaking down the mutant’s new abilities.

As expected, Rogue is going to be a powerhouse tank and has some unique abilities that allow her steal or drain powers from certain characters. Rogue looks like another close-range, melee-based tank, which should make a nice addition to the current roster available to Vanguard players.

In the trailer, Rogue shows off her ability to steal Doctor Strange’s shield, which should open up some very interesting combos and strategies for players. The preview also shows Rogue stealing Loki’s Regeneration Domain.

When she activates her ultimate, Rogue continuously drains ultimate ability energy from nearby enemies, giving her team an advantage and gaining further buffs based on the enemies’ roles.

Team-Up adjustments

As with every new character introduced into the game, Rogue’s arrival brings with it some balance changes, along with the removal of some Team-Ups and a few new Team-Ups for the newly added character to take advantage of. One Team-Up is being removed and three Team-Ups are having their members adjusted.

The Mental Projection Team-Up ability is on the chopping block and will be removed from the game when the season 5.5 update goes live. Emma will be added to the Chilling Assault team-up to help make up for that loss. Psylocke, on the other hand, is being added to Sword of Duality.

When it comes to Rogue, the new hero will be added to the Explosive Entanglement Team-Up to join Magneto and Gambit. When Rogue teams-up with Gambit to activate this ability, every attack she makes damages enemies around her and heals nearby allies.

JEff’s WInter Splash festival and Holiday Special

Last year’s holiday game mode, Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival, returns with season 5.5 and brings a new map, Jeffland. This holiday-themed limited-time game mode will be added to the game on December 18. More details about the holiday game mode will be unveiled in the coming days.

New lineup of holiday skins

As expected, the holiday season will also bring with it a series of festive new skins and events to help players celebrate the holidays in-game. There will be a special update on December 18 to kick off Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival and the rest of the holiday special activities and shop updates.