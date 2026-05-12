Everything We Know About the Monster El Niño That Could Make the Whole World Even Hotter in 2026

It’s mid-spring here in my home of South Florida, and it’s already punishingly hot. It’s only May, but the temperatures are already routinely climbing into the 90s. If the latest climate forecasts are correct, we’re all about to suffer through one of the hottest stretches in recorded history thanks to a potentially monstrous super El Niño building in the Pacific Ocean.

Climate Brief, an organization that translates climate research from leading climate-study organizations such as NASA and NOAA, says that an enormous mass of warm water is surging eastward across the tropical Pacific. It’s fueling what could become the strongest El Niño event ever observed. Some climate models are projecting ocean temperatures in the central Pacific rising more than 3 degrees Celsius above normal by late fall, with a few extreme projections pushing beyond 4 degrees, numbers so high they’re effectively rewriting the charts scientists use to measure these events.

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When Pacific waters overheat, they dump massive amounts of energy into the atmosphere, shifting rainfall patterns, storm tracks, drought zones, and heat waves across the globe. It changes where storms form, where floods happen, and which regions bake under relentless heat. Meaning, this super El Niño is going to make the whole world hotter.

A ‘Super El Niño’ Could Be Coming, and the Forecasts Are Already Alarming

Researchers say this developing event already looks unusually intense. Deep below the Pacific Ocean, temperatures are already running more than seven degrees Celsius above average in some places, with the ocean storing enormous amounts of heat that don’t dissipate easily. Combine that with powerful wind bursts earlier this year, and the ocean looks like it’s primed for a massive feedback loop that’s strengthening El Niño even further.

Historically, major El Niño years have triggered catastrophic flooding in California and South America while worsening drought and wildfire conditions in Australia, Africa, and parts of North America. A supercharged version could intensify heat waves across much of the United States while bringing severe storms and flooding to southern states.

There is one small upside: El Niño tends to suppress Atlantic hurricanes, potentially prolonging the Southeast’s streak of unusually quiet hurricane seasons. Or, at least, continuing the streak of storms that form but pivot out of the Southeast’s way.