Everything We Know About the Quadruple-Amputee Cornhole Player Charged With Murder

Dayton James Webber, 27, a professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee, is now facing first and second-degree murder charges after police say he shot and killed Bradrick Michael Wells during an argument inside a moving car in La Plata, Maryland.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office account of it says the shooting happened Sunday night as Webber was driving with multiple passengers. Two people in the backseat later told police they witnessed Webber shoot Wells, who was sitting in the front. Afterward, Webber allegedly pulled over and asked them to help remove Wells from the car. They refused, fled, and flagged down police. Webber then drove off with Wells still inside the vehicle.

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Roughly two hours later, Wells’ body was discovered in a neighborhood yard about 14 miles away in Charlotte Hall. By then, the situation had turned into a full-blown homicide investigation with a very narrow list of suspects.

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The Quadruple-Amputee Cornhole Player Charged With Murder, Explained

Authorities tracked Webber to Charlottesville, Virginia, where he had gone to a hospital seeking treatment for an unspecified medical issue. He was arrested after being identified through surveillance footage and is currently awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

Webber has built up something of a public image for his survival. He lost all four of his limbs as an infant after a severe streptococcus infection. But that didn’t stop him from going on to become a Greco-Roman wrestler. In 2023, he wrote an essay for Today.com describing the difficulties and struggles of being a quadruple amputee who is also a member of the American cornhole league and a sort of cornhole star.

As for the shooting itself, Webber’s YouTube channel features two videos of him firing guns, one a Beretta pistol and another a hunting rifle.