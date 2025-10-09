Ex-Try Guys Member Ned Fulmer Makes Bizarre Pro Wrestling Debut

As if we weren’t already living in the strangest timeline, former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer is now trying his hand at… professional wrestling?

The Try Guys are a YouTube group that gained popularity during their time at Buzzfeed. Eventually, they created their own company, but Fulmer’s workplace cheating scandal changed the trajectory of the channel. Following Ned’s departure, Eugene Lee Yang left to pursue other creative endeavors. Now, just two original members remain.

Fulmer appeared in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, for a surprise dark match for AEW. He wore a blue AEW “Duuuval” shirt with cutoff sleeves, teaming with the Spanish Announce Project (Angelico and Serpentico) against The Frat House (Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, Jacked Jameson).

“Nasty” Ned Fulmer, formerly of The Try Guys has made his wrestling debut for AEW/ROH. pic.twitter.com/QN5ZNElgSN — Jaycob (@JayInFlorida) October 9, 2025

Y’all this is a major spoiler BUT



I go to the bathroom, come back, and FUCKING NED FULMER is on AEW???????



…go away loser pic.twitter.com/NGcM7Tm1jY — Xenia 💎 (@xeniadidthat) October 9, 2025

This follows his re-emergence on social media with his new podcast, Rock Bottom With Ned Fulmer. In the debut episode, Fulmer and his estranged wife, Ariel, sit down for an hour-long episode. In it, they discuss his infidelity and whether or not she forgives him for what happened. (Spoiler alert: she doesn’t).

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ned and Ariel open up about their current dynamic co-parenting their two children. Ariel also admits that Ned didn’t ask her to do the podcast. She felt it was something necessary for them to do to move on.

“To be completely honest, Ned didn’t even ask me to do it. It was the sort of situation where I knew that he wanted to go back online,” she explained. “I don’t even remember whose idea it was, but we were having a conversation and I went, ‘Well what if I went on your podcast? And what if we talked about us?’ Ned thought about it a little bit and he was like, ‘Well, I mean, I guess. If you want to break the internet.’”

Ned added, “Everyone else is stuck in the past, and that kind of makes you feel stuck in the past. And I think we felt that in order to move on into any future project, we were ready to just take that step, to share our story and then move on.”