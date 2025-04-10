Exhausted? Take a Coffee Nap.

Many of us rely on a cup of coffee (or three) to wake up in the morning and give us some extra energy during that midday slump. But sometimes, it feels like no matter how many espressos or lattes we consume, nothing can combat the exhaustion we feel.

With so many of us feeling burnt out from overworking, struggling with our finances, enduring mental health issues, and, ya know, just being a human, it’s easy to feel depleted—even after that third mug of coffee.

Apparently, however, there are some ways you can supercharge the effects of caffeine. One simple (and fulfilling) way? Take a “coffee nap.”

What is a Coffee Nap?

“A coffee nap involves drinking coffee and immediately taking a short nap to increase the following effects on alertness,” the Sleep Foundation explains. “A nap lasting around 15-20 minutes should give the caffeine necessary time to kick in.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), caffeine typically takes between 15 and 45 minutes to kick in, giving you ample time to sneak that short nap in before you feel its impacts. However, Experts warn that coffee naps should not exceed 30 minutes, as anything more could lead to grogginess.

“Coffee naps work by combining the waking effects of caffeine with the restorative aspects of napping,” said Kristina Lenker, Ph.D., a sleep psychologist and an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Penn State. “Caffeine followed by a brief nap has been shown to improve alertness and mental acuity in several studies.”

So, the next time you’re feeling tired and searching for a quick pick-me-up, pair your coffee drink with a quick nap and see if you feel any more alert when you wake up.

And if you work in an office where that’s not feasible, well, maybe see if you can escape to your car on your lunch break for a quick snooze.