Face Yourself Signed With Sumerian Records—and Made This Dude Shatter His Keyboard

Deathcore fans woke up to a major announcement today—and it sent one YouTuber completely over the edge.

Sumerian Records has officially signed the “transcontinental Deathcore phenomenon” Face Yourself as their newest band, and as a long-time fan, I couldn’t be happier for them. And apparently, neither could Ohrion Reacts. See for yourself below.

Videos by VICE

Play video

Since their debut in 2023, Face Yourself has made quite a name for themselves. With the release of three EPs, 10 DIY music videos, 6 million streams, 1.5 million YouTube views, and a nomination for Breakthrough Band of the Year at Nik Nocturnal’s Heavy Music Awards, the band earned their spot on the label—especially after their Chaos & Carnage 2024 spring tour.

Not to mention, Sumerian Records represents some of my favorite bands/artists. Think: Bad Omens, Poppy, Sleeping With Sirens…and now, Face Yourself, who just released their first single in over a year: “Sideration.”

“‘Sideration’ is both a gateway and a foreshadowing of what’s to come,” the band explained in a statement. “This track encapsulates everything FACE YOURSELF stands for—Yasmine screaming her heart out, blast beats, aggressive guitars, and a breakdown that’s as crushing as it is cathartic.”

Just one listen to Face Yourself, and you’ll immediately pinpoint several unique quirks that set them apart from other bands in the genre. From vocalist Yasmine Liverneaux’s French influence to their drop-tuned breakdowns to the anomalous lyricism, each song takes you through a journey of internal strife and the processing of insurmountable rage.

I mean, take a look at some of the lyrics from Sideration:

“To a place where my spirit slowly dies

Where your voice can’t follow me

Guiding myself to the shrine of serenity

In a boundless universe

Where I can hide fragility

The erosion of your dignity”

Pure poetry.

“Thematically, the song explores the dreamlike state your mind creates to shield you from violent events, and the fight to wake up and reclaim control,” the band explained. “It’s about being half awake through this dream, trying to find your way out reflected in the lyrics at the beginning ‘trying to catch the light,’ and at the end of the song ‘I now see the light.’”

You can watch the music video, which was directed by the band’s very own drummer Eric DiCarlo, below:

Play video

“To bring this vision to life, we curated a dream team: Joey Sturgis scientifically crafting the heaviest sounds, Max Moore editing our visuals, and now, we have Sumerian Records amplifying everything and ensuring its successful release,” the band said.

“We are so excited to share this next chapter with you all,” they continued. “‘Sideration’ is just the beginning.”