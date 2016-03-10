Digital Makeup Is the Wildest Fashion Accessory of Tomorrow

Since his viral demonstration, Omote, captured our hearts and blew our minds in 2014, Japanese creator Nobumichi Asai has been perfecting the art of facial projection mapping. His latest iteration of the face tracking projection technology, connected colors, paints rainbows, aliens, mysterious gas, and butterflies perfectly onto a model’s face, even as she moves to the ethereal music. She even cries a few digital tears.

What we’re seeing here isn’t the invention of a new medium, as in Omote, but the medium’s mastery. This demonstration smooths over many of Omote’s kinks, and showcases the projections interacting with facial structure like never before. At one point, the model seems to breathe in a cloud of smoke, then puff it out her mouth. When will I get to use this technology to erase all my pimples, or, you know, change my identity?

Obviously, we’re a long way from projection being portable enough to constantly manipulate your own face on the go, but videos like these make it seem like a matter of time. Check out the full video below.

Connected Colors is supported by Intel. Learn more about the project on their blog, IQ, and on Nobumichi Asai’s website.

