Cann’s New THC-Free ‘0MG’ Drink Is Still Technically Full of Milligrams

Cann just launched a version of their Social Tonic drink called “0MG.” The first thing to know is that it contains significantly more than zero milligrams (mg) of things.

But to be fair, Cann is not claiming it somehow invented a beverage without mass. The name refers to zero milligrams of THC, which the company makes clear on its website. It is also pronounced “OMG,” giving Cann a workable pun and an excuse to put a very large zero on the can.

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The brand wants to make clear that, despite being THC-free, 0MG contains plenty of milligrams of functional ingredients that boost this beverage beyond a plain seltzer. Each 12-ounce can lists 100 milligrams of sodium, 105 milligrams of potassium (read: electrolytes), and 25 milligrams of magnesium. That already brings us to 230 milligrams of minerals before getting to the L-theanine and passion flower extract, whose quantities are not disclosed on the nutrition label. There’s also 12 or 13 grams of sugar, depending on the flavor, although 12g probably wouldn’t have had the same ring to it.

Photo Credit: Cann

Why ‘0MG’ Actually Makes Sense

The branding is slightly nonsensical in a fairly intelligent way. Cannabis consumers are already accustomed to reading THC drinks according to their dosage: 2mg, 5mg, 10mg and so on. Dropping that number to 0mg places the new drink within Cann’s existing dosage system, even though there is nothing intoxicating left to dose.

At the same time, the giant zero speaks to people who shop for “zero-proof” alcohol alternatives. Alcohol is measured by percentage of alcohol by volume rather than milligrams, but the intended message remains legible: This is the Cann you buy when you don’t want to get drunk or high.

Cann’s first THC-free line comes in two of its established flavor combinations, Blood Orange Cardamom and Lemon Lavender. Both contain magnesium, electrolytes, L-theanine, and passion flower extract. Cann describes the formulation as offering hydration, a mood boost, less edge, and a “gentle wave of joy,” respectively. Those are the brand’s descriptions; without THC, consumers should not expect the familiar Cann buzz.

The cans have 50 calories each and are currently sold online starting at $33 for an 8-pack. Unlike Cann’s hemp-derived THC drinks, 0MG can be delivered in all 50 states. Online sales began July 9, with retail availability expected to begin rolling out in August.

What Happens If Hemp Drinks Get Banned?

That nationwide access is where the launch becomes more interesting than another functional beverage filled with ingredients promising to make everyone feel inexplicably better.

Cann built its name on low-dose THC drinks, but the company is approaching a potentially serious federal deadline. A law enacted in November 2025 changes the federal definition of hemp beginning November 12, 2026, including a limit of 0.4 milligrams per container for combined THC and similarly intoxicating cannabinoids. Cann’s existing drinks commonly contain 2mg, 5mg, or 10mg of THC, putting most of its current lineup well above that threshold if the law takes effect unchanged.

Cann CEO and co-founder Jake Bullock has been lobbying for a different federal framework, but he has also acknowledged that the THC-free line gives the company something it can continue selling if the restrictions arrive as written. It also provides an entry into states and retailers where THC beverages remain unavailable. Cann reportedly generated nearly $40 million in revenue last year, making 0MG less of a quirky side project than a fairly obvious insurance policy.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Cann is preparing to abandon THC. The company is positioning 0MG as an additional way to participate in the same social-drinking ritual, whether someone wants cannabinoids that night or not.

And that may explain why the name works despite being so literally inaccurate. Most people buying a zero-proof beer don’t expect the can to contain zero of everything. They understand which particular thing has been removed.

Cann has translated that convention into cannabis language. 0MG contains plenty of milligrams. Just none of the milligrams Cann was previously known for.

More THC-Free & Zero-Proof Drinks to Shop

The 0MG Cann can is not the only way to cosplay happy hour without actually drinking. The Zero Proof sells functional canned cocktails, nonalcoholic wines, spirits, and plenty of other beverages for anyone who wants something more exciting than another seltzer with lime. Shop a few more zero-proof options below.