Faith No More Frontman Mike Patton Reflects on Band’s Final Shows and Indicates That Their Hiatus Really Is Permanent

It’s been almost a decade since Faith No More played their last shows. The band has never technically said they’re over for good, but some new comments from frontman Mike Patton seem to indicate that their hiatus really is permanent.

In a February 2026 conversation with Kyle Meredith, Patton spoke about the last time the band played together. Regarding those final concerts feeling like the end of the road for Faith No More, Patton said, “I didn’t really think so at the time, but, yeah, maybe.”

Offering some further reflection, Patton added, “I think that we all kind of felt it, but it was unspoken. It’s funny: when you’ve been in a band or a musical situation for a period of time, you always, in the back of your head, you’re kind of thinking, ‘Well, maybe this is it.’ I don’t mind that feeling. I don’t see it as a sad thing. I see it as being present and being able to really appreciate it while it’s happening.”

Mike Patton’s most recent musical project is AVTT/PTTN, a collaboration with The Avett brothers

Patton also spoke about other musical projects outside Faith No More. Most notably, he is also the frontman for Mr. Bungle. To the legendary vocalist, however, no project has ever been less than another.

“I’d never really understood, and I had to figure this out very early on, the concept of a side project, that’s assuming that there’s a main one,” he explained. “And for me, I really never had one. Everything that I’ve done was of equal importance to me. They just weren’t viewed that way.”

Faith No More’s roots date back to the late 70s. Patton joined in 1988, and shortly thereafter, the band saw its most prominent rise in popularity. They split up in 1998, but then reunited in 2009. The band has been mostly inactive since 2016. Keyboardist Roddy Bottum has said that he does not anticipate another reunion anytime soon.

Faith No More’s last album was 2015’s ‘Sol Invictus.’

“It’s not just me. I don’t think anyone’s sort of up for it at this point,” Bottum said, per Metal Injection. “I think we did a really good job. We played a bunch of reunion tours, and I think we did what we kind of set out to do… I just don’t see it happening again, honestly.”

Going on to reflect on the band’s 2009 reunion, Bottum said it was something he literally dreamed would happen. “At some point after Faith No More broke up,” he recalled, “I kept having these dreams that I would show up, ‘Oh my God. Faith No More was doing a reunion tour, and I forgot to learn the songs.’”

“It became this thing that sort of replaced that dream scenario for me,” Bottum added. “Plus, it was just really fun. Billy [Gould] and I have been friends since we were, like—I don’t know—nine or ten years old. So, it was fun to sort of tap back into that friendship and just hang out.”