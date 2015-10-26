Fake Blood Recipe

“I pour mine into a goblet and drink, allowing the imagery to aid in curbing even my most damnable cravings.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 large can tomato juice (approximately 64 ounces|1814 ml)

1 half gallon|1893 ml orange juice with LOTS of pulp (I will explain this later)

2 large bottles red food coloring

1 small bottle blue food coloring

12 crushed iron tablets (25 milligram pills, so 12 x 25 = 300 milligrams for the batch)

18 crushed base amino tablets (such as L-lysine or the like)

kosher salt, to taste (Remember: Do not over-salt, because real blood has a minor salt content)

Directions

First, drain half of the liquid from the orange juice, leaving half of the liquid with ALL (or as much of) the pulp. The reason for using the pulp is to help simulate the thickness of blood, and it also acts kind of like a clotting agent, which adds to the illusion. Mix in all the other ingredients, EXCEPT for the blue food coloring. This will be added last. And yes, it is a lot of iron, however with the mix you only drink a bit each day. Allow the ingredients to sit for at least an hour in the refrigerator. Remove the pseudo-blood and begin to add drops of the blue food coloring to darken the bright red to a more blood-like crimson (or to a color YOU perceive is blood-like). This also adds to the illusion and aids the sanguinary vampire in curbing his craving. This is best mixed in a gallon container (not a milk jug. For best results, use a plastic tea pitcher.) Return to the refrigerator for another hour. This allows the iron tablets and the base amino to more readily move through your concoction giving the pseudo blood that “coppery tang” that real blood has. I tend to serve mine in a coffee cup and stick it in the microwave to warm it to blood temperature (98 degrees). This is usually about 10-15 seconds depending on the microwave you are using.

Author’s Note: No more than 6-8 ounces of this should be drunk in a day, there is a high iron content and this will alleviate any over indulgences of iron in your system.

