This Fall Out Boy and Missy Elliott ‘Ghostbusters’ Theme Song Is Flames



Photo via Facebook

Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters remake has been receiving mixed press, with many cheering on its all-female cast, but its generic official trailer received with general disappointment. However, we can toss all those misgivings out today because former emo kingpins Fall Out Boy have unleashed the movie soundtrack anthem to end all movie soundtrack anthems. Taking the same even-handed, subtle approach they used to “Beat It” all those years ago, FOB revived Ray Parker Jr.’s insanely corny but classic theme song and ground it through their usual trap Def Leppard arrangements. I mean, why have synths when you can have RAD GUITAR LICKS WOOOOOO. This version of the theme also includes Missy Elliott because nothing makes overblown arena rock better than venerable rap pioneers shoehorned in YEAH BABY!

Strap on your proton pack (heh heh, that’s a bit of a nerdy reference for you guys) and ROCK ON below:

Phil Witmer