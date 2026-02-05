Fallout 4 Switch 2 Release Date Leaks Ahead of Nintendo Partner Showcase

Ahead of the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, a Fallout 4 Switch 2 release date has been leaked early online. According to sources, it’s the Anniversary Edition. Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle will also reportedly be coming to the Nintendo portable console soon.

Nintendo is hosting a Partner Showcase today (February 5) at 5 AM PT and 8 AM ET. However, ahead of the livestream, Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition has accidentally been leaked online. This latest update comes from popular insider billbil-kun, who revealed details about the upcoming Fallout 4 Switch 2 port, which will allegedly be featured in the Nintendo Partner Showcase later today.

According to billbil-kun, the physical edition of the Fallout 4 Switch 2 port has a release date of April 28, 2026. However, the insider also claims that Fallout 4 could actually shadowdrop and release digitally today, February 5, on the Nintendo eShop. If this is true, that would be quite the surprise! Interestingly, Bethesda has a history of doing shadowdrop releases. For example, when they launched The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered in 2025 without any warning.

Before physical collectors get too excited, it appears that the Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition on Switch 2 is just a code. In billbil-kun’s leak, he listed the Fallout 4 Switch 2 port as “Download code (CIAB).” The CIAB, of course, stands for “code in a box.” If this is true, it’s a bit strange that a code-only version is releasing in stores months later, but hey.

Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle Is Also Coming to Switch 2

The other game release date that has leaked ahead of the Nintendo Partner Showcase is Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle. The 2025 adventure title stars Troy Baker, who reprises the role of Harrison Ford’s character. The game was developed by Wolfenstein developer MachineGames and was a hit with both critics and players.

The Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle Switch 2 edition release date is May 12, 2026. Unfortunately, billbil-kun says that the physical edition will likely be a Game-Key card when it launches in retailers this spring. The new port is interesting, though, as it’s another example of Xbox publishing their games on every platform now.

Fallout 4 & Indiana Jones Switch 2 Pricing

Finally, Fallout 4 Switch 2 edition will reportedly be sold for $59. The Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle Switch 2 port, on the other hand, will retail for $69. As mentioned earlier, both of these titles are supposedly going to be featured in the Nintendo Partner Showcase, which happens later today.

To watch the livestream, you can find it on Nintendo’s official YouTube page here. The event will only feature third-party games though, so don’t expect any major Nintendo titles such as Xenoblade or Animal Crossing.