‘Farming Simulator 25’ Drops the Most Grass-Fed Update Possible

Farming Simulator 25 ended up being one of 2024’s most celebrated games! With high Steam Concurrent players, it seems that the quaint farming experience hit the spot for many! Now, you farm folks will be happy to know that Farming Simulator 25 recently updated with Patch 1.3! With so much to go over, let’s dive right into it!

‘farming simulator 25’ patch 1.3 details

‘Farming Simulator 25’ Improvements and Changes

Fixed attacher position on Wifo HMZ 340/3000

Fixed brushing horses in multiplayer

Fixed bug preventing to pet the dog

Fixed configurations of Elmers Super 7

Fixed conveyor belt attachers not supporting cars and machines without 3 point hitch

Fixed direct seeding after mulching or hail damage

Fixed discharging of Lizard MKS 32

Fixed effect of MKB-4TR in multiplayer

Fixed fertilizing function of Novag T-Force

Fixed footstep sounds on building collisions

Fixed game freezing when using the Brielmaier windrower

Fixed headers flying away from header trailers when placed from the wrong side

Fixed Ignition lock issues with automatic motor start setting

Fixed ignition lock not turning displays on in the ignition only state

Fixed issues with fences blocking clients from joining multiplayer games

Fixed issues with a few UI elements on non 16:9 aspect ratio displays

Fixed MacDon FD250 spawning in the ground

Fixed memory leak when plowing during Steering Assist calculation

Fixed migrated singleplayer save games in multiplayer causing problems with the guided tour

Fixed migrated singleplayer save games in multiplayer having incorrect farm slots available

Fixed mirror reflections being too bright

Fixed mirror reflections displaying the environment texture enlarged

Fixed missing bonus on selling machines directly at the shop

Fixed missing foil wrap on cotton round bales

Fixed missing info in landscaping while out of money

Fixed mission “balewraping” sometimes spawning outside the actual field

Fixed mission “tree transport” showing and spawning incorrect machinery preview in multiplayer

Fixed mission progress display incorrectly showing missions from other farms

Fixed mission time not being displayed in multiplayer

Fixed modhub search within the category view

Improvements (Cont.)

Fixed money being charged when selecting a fence without placing it

Fixed multiplayer rejoin issue with AI worker

Fixed not spawning at the farm’s owned farmhouse

Fixed placeables position/rotation not being accurate on clients

Fixed rice field flooding sync in multiplayer for clients

Fixed screenshots not capturing while in menu

Fixed sound not playing when filling the dog bowl

Fixed spreading function of Bredal SG2000 on unowned farmland

Fixed stone contracts respawning on the same field

Fixed support for some Xbox Controller revisions

Fixed tire tracks not being removed when covering a silage silo

Fixed unloading of unfinished bales

Fixed used market vehicles loading without wheels

Fixed used market vehicles using invalid configurations

Fixed water costs with the old windmill pump, it’s free now

Fixed flickering of the screen on some GPUs in some situations

Reduced RAM and VRAM usage

Fixed support for Xbox wireless controller on MacOS

Fixed sharpness setting with FSR3

Updated to XeSS 1.3.1.32 to avoid crashes with XeSS on some GPUs

Fixed shader compilation stutter when switching graphics settings without restarting

Improved AI field worker on large fields

Improved AI field worker waiting for trailer driver on corner cuts

Improved AI field worker with various tractors / tools

Improved AI Go-To worker in various locations and situations

Improved bale textures

Improved field course line colors in color blind mode

Improved fill Plane visuals

Improved line selection with steering assist on headlands

Improved near and distance texture rendering for several crops

Increased harvest rate of peas

Increased harvest rate of poplar

Increased profitability of ravaged trees

Increased seeding rate for canola

Reduced purchase price of the Anderson MERGEPRO 915

Reduced tree transport contract profitability

Screenshot: Giants Software

‘Farming Simulator 25’ Hutan Pantai

adjusted clip Distances of various objects

disabled the Go-To AI to utilize the Highway temporarily

prevent Go-To AI driving through the concrete channel in the map center

fixed fence without collision in the city

fixed invisible rock near the temple

fixed traffic coming through the wrong one way direction

fixed various rocks without collision

fixed various other smaller issues around the map

removed main roads from buyable farmlands

Zielonka

adjust clip Distances of various objects

fixed terrain clipping above the roads in various places

fixed various other smaller issues around the map

Riverbend Springs

added collisions to various props and smaller objects

adjust tree transport mission location

fixed Go-To AI driving into building at sunflower farm

fixed various other smaller issues around the map

improved distance rendering of various objects / buildings

improved traffic splines on multiple roads

improved transitions in various spots to outside scenery

improved winter visuals

prevent swimming under the restaurant boat

removed main roads from buyable farmlands

Various stability improvements to prevent crashes

Various technical adjustments to improve performance

Various visual adjustments on several models

Various text / translation adjustments

‘Farming Simulator 25’ New Additions

Added support for ARM based Windows computers (e.g. using Qualcomm Snapdragon X)

Added support for CPUs without AVX2 support

Added separate control of foliage LOD distance to allow larger foliage view distances without hurting the performance too much

Color picker has been added for configurations in the shop to use completely custom colors and materials

Construction screen now displays required materials for constructable buildings

Crops in separate section in prices overview

Front guard configuration for Pitts Trailers LT40-8L

KUHN TWINE & NETWRAP are now available as branded consumables

Lizard conveyor belt to pickup bulk material from ground

Optional input action to toggle the steering assist lines

Placeable lime station

Steering sensitivity for gamepads has been adjusted and made vehicle speed dependent

Sugarbeet harvesters can now also be used for beet root

Various decorational objects have been added to the placeable menu

Modding