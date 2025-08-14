Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition is Coming to Nintendo Switch

The Fast & Furious movies are some of my favorite dumb action movies ever. I don’t care how unrealistic or cheesy they are. Things are blowing up and going fast, and people are getting punched. That’s all I need. Unfortunately, the fun of that series hasn’t translated to video games. But maybe that will change with the Nintendo Switch port of Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition.

Fast & Furious arcade edition might be fun

Play video

Honestly, Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition is a Fast & Furious game in name — and font type — only. You won’t see Dom or any of the classic characters. You will, however, see a number of cars from the movie.

Videos by VICE

The main hook here is that Raw Thrills, which developed Cruis’n Blast, made the arcade version of the game. By all accounts, Cruis’n Blast is an incredible arcade racer and a great return to form for the classic series.

While development of the port will be handled by Cradle Games, I’d imagine they wouldn’t have to change too much. So Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition has that going for it.

Feature-wise, the game is essentially the same as what you would get from the cabinet, with the addition of split-screen multiplayer.

“Hit the road in legendary cars including the Dodge Charger, Corvette Z06, Shelby GT500 KR, Ford GT, Bronco DR, Jeep Wrangler and more – plus customize your car with unique color schemes.

Race through each of the original arcade game’s tracks solo or in split-screen with a friend and discover destructible environments, branching paths, and sneaky shortcuts that can shake up any race and reward risk-takers. Take on thrilling challenges with high-stakes objectives like intercepting a missile in the Swiss Alps or grounding a plane in the heart of Hong Kong.“

I’m always down for a good arcade racer. I’ve spent hours playing some of the Asphalt games. And this will save me a trip to Dave & Buster’s.

Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition comes to Nintendo Switch (and Xbox and PS5) on October 24th, 2025.