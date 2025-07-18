‘FBC: Firebreak’ To Add More ‘Control’ Story Elements to the Game

Remedy Entertainment gave players a roadmap on what to expect from future FBC: Firebreak updates. The Alan Wake developer revealed that they will be adding more Control story elements to the multiplayer title.

‘FBC: Firebreak’ To Get More Story

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

When FBC: Firebreak launched back in June, one of the biggest criticisms fans had was that it didn’t have enough story elements from Control. This was actually one of my own critiques in my review of the team-based multiplayer title. Thankfully, Remedy has been hearing the feedback and announced that FBC: Firebreak will be getting more story added to it in future updates.

“We have Control players hungry to see more of the Oldest House, but also people who’ve never played Control trying to comprehend its strange universe for the first time. No matter what you’ve played before, everyone playing should know where they are, who they are, and what they are trying to achieve as members of Firebreak. We’ve already started some of this narrative onboarding by placing an introductory video into the game and will continue down that path in the fall.”

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

While not a full-blown campaign, at least there will be story videos to tie the two games together. Although FBC is fun, it kind of just throws you into the game without any explanation of what it’s about. Which is a shame because Control has one of my favorite game worlds of all time. But based on Remedy’s latest update announcement, we can expect FBC: Firebreak to get more of that wonderful lore-building that made Control unique.

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

Story tutorials aren’t the only thing being added to FBC: Firebreak. In fact, Remedy actually outlined a detailed plan for new content that will eventually come to the multiplayer game. From three new Heavy Weapons to a brand new Job class, there’s a lot to be excited about! For your convenience, here is a list of some of the biggest changes being patched into FBC: Firebreak.

Three New Heavy Weapons

‘Generic Upgrades’ Will Be Removed (Players will now start with more powerful versions of each class weapon and tool).

A new Mod system will replace upgrades. Players will have more control over how they tweak their specific weapon of choice.

Improved Gameplay Tutorials and Pop-Up Tips.

Clearance and Corruption Levels Are Being Replaced (We will now have Pre-Made variations of Jobs experiences).

Improved Matchmaking (New Crisis Board feature).

Randomization of Items and Objectives in Jobs.

Brand New Job (Requires you to Identify and Eliminate Mold).

New Handcrafted Level.

Three Zones.

New Status Effect.

Remedy also thanked FBC: Firebreak players for sticking with the game and promised a slew of major updates being rolled out in Winter 2025. “We are extremely excited about these changes and about delivering even more than we’d originally been planning. Changes now also mean changes later. We need to see what’s working for you and to hear from you again before we can be certain that we’re prioritizing the right things.”