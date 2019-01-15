Fideos Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more to serve

4 ounces|125 grams chorizo

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 tablespoons confit onion (if you don’t have confit onion, just use a small yellow onion)

2 tablespoons finely chopped Calabrian chilies

2 tablespoons tomato paste

½ small red pepper, cut into ½-inch pieces

1 tablespoon fried garlic, plus more to serve

4 ounces|100 grams Chinese cauliflower

8 ounces|225 grams fideos

1 teaspoon saffron

3 scallions, thinly sliced

¾ cup|200 ml chicken stock

¾ cup|200 ml seafood stock

8-10 littleneck clams

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 ounces|60 grams uni

1-2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

¼ cup|55 grams aioli

¼ cup|55 grams ssamjang

1 lemon

pea shoots, for garnish

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the chorizo and cook for 2 minutes, then stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Stir in the confit onion, Calabrian chilies, tomato paste, and red pepper and cook 2 minutes. Add the fried garlic and stir to combine, then stir in the cauliflower and cook 1 minute. Add the fideos and cook 1 to 2 minutes, then stir in the saffron and scallions. Add the stock and the clams and cook, stirring, until the pasta is cooked and the clams start to open, 12 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and remove from the heat. Top with the uni and parsley. Dollop the aioli and ssamjang on top. Zest the lemon over everything and garnish with the pea shoots.

From: Fideos Is the Love Child of Paella and Noodles That Is Endlessly Riffable

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.