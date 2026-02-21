3 New Hip-Hop and R&B Songs You Must Hear This Week (2/21/26)

Every week, seemingly a gazillion songs are released on streaming services. From SoundCloud and Bandcamp exclusives to the endless array of songs on Spotify and Apple Music, it’s a lot to take in. Additionally, some tracks aren’t nearly as good as they should be. Who wants to waste their time sifting through records in fear that some aren’t very listenable? How can one possibly have the time to even do it?

This is where Noisey has you covered. We’re saving you time in the playlist department to narrow it down to the three most essential songs in hip-hop and R&B you should hear. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite artist or album in the process.

3 of the Best New Hip-Hop Songs and R&B Records of the Week

‘Stars On The Roof’ by Larry June, Curren$y, and Alchemist

Everyone has fond memories of yacht rock. Pop and rock artists like Michael McDonald, Hall & Oates, Steely Dan, and Kenny Loggins channel their blue-eyed soul for the breezy, salt-watered songs you play with your chest hair out. These kinds of records visualize the good life and prove cathartic in a time when life isn’t that great. Legendary producer Alchemist begged a simple question: what about yacht rap?

Alc put out two projects formally executing this concept—underground rappers strutting and bragging over mimosas and ocean waves. However, out of all of his numerous collaborators, Larry June and Curren$y truly embody the essence of yacht rap. Take “Stars On The Roof” and their album as a trio Spiral Staircases. The veteran Bay Area and New Orleans rappers embody Crockett and Tubbs on Alchemist’s Miami Vice-colored production, breezily bragging about their mundane luxuries. Flexing in hip-hop rarely sounds this decadent.

‘One Love’ by KEM

KEM has gone wildly underrated in 2000s R&B history. The Nashville born crooner thrives in intimate pillow talk jams, singing of divine devotion between him and his lady. The internet has occasionally poked fun at his earnest yet slightly silly delivery, where he curls syllables in his repeated “hey girl” ad-libs on “Share My Life”.

But in an era of increasingly calloused R&B, KEM is a breath of fresh air. “One Love” is another grown and sexy jam by the fireplace about an undying romance, even deep into a relationship. Rather than grow comfortable in the malaise of committed love, he keeps the flame alive and yearns to be one with his lover. Even in tried-and-true R&B clichés, it’s KEM’s wholehearted singing that makes his music so contagious.

‘Come Get My Love’ by Ezra and ZaeFyeHunnit

Honestly, 1980s nostalgia is so played out. At some point, artists are going to have to leave behind the days of Reaganomics and hairspray. If we must rely on nostalgia, why don’t we pick a fresher decade? Why not the 90s? Hip-hop was in its lauded golden age, every throwback party loves to take R&B back to those days. We’re more than overdue for a 90s comeback.

Thankfully, Ezra and ZaeFyeHunnit bring back that feeling to a wildly accurate degree. The latter channels the cool bravado Mase used to during his Harlem World days. Meanwhile, Ezra croons like 112 on a Bad Boy remix with Tim & Bob production. It’s incredibly well-studied from the pair, never relying on rough aesthetics to get by. Ezra and ZaeFyeHunnit know the strength is all in the details.