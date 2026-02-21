Fortnite Adds Major Upgrade to Power Rangers Skins

Fortnite just added two new Power Rangers to the item shop and with the addition of the Dino Thunder skins, the game has also retroactively made a huge improvement to the original Mighty Morphin character skins.

Fortnite Power Rangers Get LEGO Styles

The Power Rangers skins are all retroactively getting LEGO Styles in Fortnite



This comes after an announcement of a LEGO Ideas project entering production. I wonder if that’s the reason behind this change/addition & if these might be a tease for what minifigs we will see? https://t.co/js4qNzbDmD pic.twitter.com/SkRZZYJcGC — PenPlays (@PenPlays_) February 19, 2026

The original Fortnite x Power Rangers collab brought the OG Ranger team, and their Megazord to the Battle Royale game during Chapter 6, Season 4. The items were very popular, but some fans were disappointed to find that they did not include LEGO styles that could be used in LEGO Fortnite modes like Odyssey or Brick Life.

Videos by VICE

A few months later, Fortnite is retroactively adding styles for those original Power Rangers skins. Now that the Dino Thunder drop has arrived with LEGO style support, players can revisit their original Power Rangers skins and see that LEGO styles have been added for them, as well.

In late 2025, LEGO announced that a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord set is on the way. The set will come from the LEGO Ideas line and many LEGO fans are now speculating if the Fortnite character designs are similar to what will be used for the physical product. When it comes to LEGO characters with helmets, there’s always a question about whether the physical product will feature an actual removable helmet or a unique head mold shape instead.

Power up in LEGO Fortnite with Black Dino Ranger and White Dino Ranger! In the Shop now. pic.twitter.com/rK50HSKiHR — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) February 20, 2026

Since the current Dino Thunder drop only includes two rangers, some fans are speculating whether another drop will add the rest of the team. The Mighty Morphin squad all arrived together between the Battle Pass skins and the Item Shop skins, so it seems possible that there could be more Dino Thunder rangers on the way in the future.

This is great news for fans of the LEGO play experiences. There are still lots of other existing skins that don’t have LEGO support yet, but this update is further reassurance that Epic is still committed to the LEGO play experiences and adding as much support for those game modes as possible. If Epic is willing to go back and add this support for the Rangers, we might see similar LEGO upgrades for other legacy collaborations that were originally left out of the LEGO modes.

Players who want to check out their Power Rangers in LEGO style can head into Fortnite now and jump into any LEGO Fortnite experience with one of the original or Dino Thunder Power Rangers equipped.

Fortnite is available now on PC, console, and select mobile devices.