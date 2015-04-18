Fighting the Amazon’s Illegal Loggers

On the Alto Rio Guamá reserve in Brazil, the Tembe tribe has been battling for decades to save its land from illegal loggers and settlers. As tension escalates, the Tembe people have now been forced to take up arms and confront the loggers, sparking violent clashes deep within the jungle.

With the odds stacked against the tribe, VICE News traveled to the northern Brazilian state of Para to meet the Tembe and witness the tribe’s struggle to protect its land.

Videos by VICE

Watch “Peru’s War on Drugs”

Watch “Coca and Faith in the Amazon”

The Chevron Tapes: Video Shows Oil Giant Allegedly Covering Up Amazon Contamination