Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold Reveal Trailer and Release Window

Final Fantasy XIV Fanfest is currently underway and, as expected, things kicked off with the official announcement and reveal trailer for the MMO’s next major expansion.

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The world premiere teaser trailer for Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold, the upcoming expansion, debuted today at Final Fantasy XIV Fanfest. The special preview is definitely an early teaser, so this asks a lot more questions than it answers.

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“Prepare for Evercold, the next chapter in the ever‑expanding world of FINAL FANTASY XIV, launching January 2027!”

The Japanese subtitle roughly translates to “Wanderer.” One of the biggest surprises of the teaser trailer and keynote address was that the team committed to a January 2027 release date. Usually the team is a bit more conservative when it comes to committing to release dates, so this was an exciting surprise for fans of the MMO.

Final Fantasy 14 director, Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida, took the stage at Fanfest to help unveil 8.0 and tease what is to come in the next major expansion.

Evercold is set to help continue kicking off the next main storyline, The Godless Saga, in Final Fantasy XIV. The new expansion plans to take Final Fantasy XIV “to the next level” according to the Fanfest opening keynote address.

In the game, warriors of light will be visiting The Fourth. The Fourth is a reflection of Hydaelyn that has fallen into ruin and is slowly succumbing to the ever-spreading ice.

Patch 7.5 Part 1 will be arriving in the MMO next week, on April 28, to start setting up the shift to lead the story towards Evercold. Everything from this point forward will act as a bridge leading towards the major events of Evercold.

Fanfest will continue after the keynote and include a handful of other fun activities that are less likely to include big game reveals and details. Here’s a lineup of what is happening next at the event:

An interview panel with Yoshida and FFXIV battle designer Hikaru Tamaki

A cosplay showcase

An hour-long concert with FFXIV pianist Keiko

This season’s PvP championship

A talk by FFXIV localization lead Michael-Christopher Koji Fox

Lots more details about Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold will be revealed in the coming months before the game launches in early 2027. Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates about the big expansion.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now. the Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold expansion arrives in January 2027.