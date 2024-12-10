Fine, Ubisoft, I’ll Admit It — Y’all Ate With This Newest Combat Overview for ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’

It’s fairly common gamer knowledge Ubisoft can be an easy target for cathartic dunking. The company is known for not exactly being able to read the room sometimes. However, the more we see of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the more I believe Ubisoft actually has an S-tier game in the works! Today (December 10), everyone was treated to a sneak peek of what we can expect from Assassin’s Creed Shadows‘ combat system!

For starters, it looks like a far cry from the “traditional” stab-block-stab-win formula. You mean to tell me I’ll actually have to strategize in an Assassin’s Creed game?! (I jest, I jest. …Sorta.) “Light attacks can be postured a bit faster than heavy attacks,” said Charles Benoit, the director of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. “But heavy posture attacks pack one hell of a punch, if you get the timing right. Take note, though — enemies will watch out for Posture Attacks and attempt to prevent you from charging them, so make sure to keep your eyes out.”

Videos by VICE

…Did we inherit a Ubisoft from an alternate timeline or something? Who are these people? Why does all of that sound… amazing? If Assassin’s Creed Shadows remotely matches the hype building for it? Ubisoft may genuinely have a Game of the Year contender on its hands! Unless Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out. Nobody’s safe from that monster.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

‘assassin’s creed shadows’ is proving all the doubters wrong

Just read this excerpt about how different the combat styles between Naoe and Yasuke will be! “Despite Naoe’s formidable stealth prowess, she’s no pushover when it comes to combat. Quick and agile, she can make short work of a single enemy with her barrage of attacks, but as the number of enemies increases, she will be at a significant disadvantage due to her lack of armor and limited combat resources.

“At the opposite end of the spectrum, Yasuke stands as a stalwart warrior ready for prolonged, knock-down-drag-out combat scenarios. For instance, the last attack in each of his combos (i.e., combo-enders) will break an enemy’s guard without relying on posture attacks.” If someone hid the title and asked you which game this applies to, would you ever be able to guess it’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows? I sure wouldn’t! Come on, Ubisoft. I believe! Prove everyone who ever spoke ill of Assassin’s Creed (definitely not me) wrong!