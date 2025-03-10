Fishermen Pull Decomposing Body Wrapped in Tarp From Atlantic Ocean

Fishermen along the coast of Massachusetts typically know what to expect when they’re casting their lines. Depending on the season, anything from Cod, Haddock, and Bluefish are the usual suspects. Oh, and shellfish—after all, the state loves its lobsters.

What no fisherman out that way is expecting is a dead body. Except that was the case last Friday when a boat that was 40 miles off the coast of Boston pulled in a decomposing body.

Being that I’m currently rewatching The Sopranos, I can’t help that my first thought when hearing of this is that some Boston mob members sent someone to go swimming with the fishes, but what do I know?

TMZ obtained a photo, which suspiciously shows the corpse bound with a rope or belt. At this point, the person’s identity or cause of death has yet to be revealed.

When the fishermen first discovered what they had caught, they immediately notified authorities who were quick to respond. According to PEOPLE, the body was “wrapped and in a state of decomposition” when officials arrived.

TMZ also reports that there are “no conclusions at this point” as to whether this is being viewed as a homicide or not. Those answers will have to wait until an autopsy is completed.

Only a few weeks ago, another mysterious body was found in the water on Staten Island. An unidentified corpse was washed ashore underneath the Verrazano Bridge. At the time of the discovery, there was reason to believe it was a result of a recent fatal boating accident, but it was later determined the body had no connection to that. To this point, it remains a mystery.

Two random bodies floating around the water, presumably with waterways to the Atlantic Ocean? Yeah, count me out for the usual summer season spent frolicking on the Jersey shore.

Between floating bodies, an alarming amount of freak accidents involving sharks, and everything else that’s weird randomly popping up on beaches, I’ll happily be parked in a beach chair on the sand and nowhere near the water.