flogging-molly-offers-health-update-on-frontman-dave-king

It’s been nearly two months since Flogging Molly announced they were canceling their 2025 plans in order for frontman Dave King to deal with some serious health issues. Now, we have an update on his condition, as well as some new info on how it all started.

In a lengthy new post, King’s wife and Flogging Molly bandmate Bridget Regan noted that they are “safely out of the woods” for now, and then explained that King “suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent two subsequent surgeries to save his life.”

Regan went on to share that King “then spent two weeks in a coma, followed by varying stages of treatment and recovery. On February 28th he underwent yet another surgery and I now feel confident we are on the other side of this.”

Now that he’s been through surgery, Regan says King “is now entering into the next phase of his recovery and wants nothing more than to play music again. The road ahead is uncertain but we, as ever, will roll with the punches and hope to see you all in the near future.”

Finally, Reagan ended her post by thanking the hospital staff who looked after King, as well as all of their friends, family, and fans who offered support. “Please look after each other and tell your people you love them,” she penned, “life can change in an instant.”

Last month, Flogging Molly announced that they had canceled their 2025 tour dates due to King facing “very serious” health issues.

The Celtic punk band first shared the news on their social media, writing, “Our fearless leader, the inimitable Dave King, is currently battling a very serious health condition. Dave and Bridget ask everyone to respect their privacy at this time, we will share as we can. Any good thoughts or prayers you can send Dave’s way, he and we would appreciate it.”

The band then went on to reveal that, due to King’s need to prioritize his health, the band would be taking a step back from touring including headlining their own Salty Dog Cruise, a five-night trip from Port of Miami to Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios, Jamaica that launches on Feb. 17.

“Unfortunately Flogging Molly will be unable to perform shows in 2025,” the statement continued. “With the Salty Dog Cruise 12 days away, the boat will sail as planned with 18 bands, and members of Flogging Molly, on board to celebrate the cruise, the community, and our captain, Dave King.”

It’s terrific news that King is on the mend, and hopefully, this will position the band to come back big in 2026.