Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Show Tonight in Bakersfield, California

The Foo Fighters have announced a surprise show for tonight — Monday, Oct. 3 — in Bakersfield, California.

The concert is happening at The Nile Theater, and getting in isn’t going to be as easy as buying a ticket online. In fact, you fans won’t be able to do that at all. Instead, the band is going fairly old school, requiring attendees to show up in person and get tickets on-site. See details in the following Instagram post.

Videos by VICE

The surprise concert announcement comes a little over a week after the Foo Fighters announced a string of 2026 tour dates and dropped a brand new song.

On Thursday, Oct. 23, the band revealed that they’ll be heading out on the Take Cover Tour 2026, which will take them across North America with Queens of the Stone Age. Kicking off in Toronto on Aug. 8, the Take Cover Tour will see the band trek through U.S. cities like Cleveland, Nashville, and Fargo before heading up to Canada for a few concerts and then coming back down to Las Vegas for the tour closer on Sept. 26.

Check out the full list of the band’s dates below.

11-12 Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio Banorte ^$

11-14 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital

08-04 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium ^+

08-06 Detroit, MI – Ford Field ^+

08-08 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^+

08-10 Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field ^+

08-13 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field ^+

08-15 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium ^+

08-17 Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park ^+

09-12 Fargo, ND – Fargodome +

09-15 Regina, Saskatchewan – Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field ^+

09-17 Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium ^+

09-20 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place ^@

09-26 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium ^@

^ with Queens of the Stone Age

$ with Jehnny Beth

+ with Mannequin Pussy

@ with Gouge Away

Along with the announcement, they released a solid new single, titled “Asking for a Friend,” which you can stream below.