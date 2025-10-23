Foo Fighters Announce 2026 Tour With Queens of the Stone Age, Drop New Song ‘Asking for a Friend’

The Foo Fighters just announced a string of 2026 tour dates and dropped a brand new song!

On Thursday, the band revealed that they’ll be heading out on the Take Cover Tour 2026, which will take them across North America with Queens of the Stone Age, and along with the announcement, they released a new single titled “Asking for a Friend.”

Kicking off in Toronto on Aug. 8, the Take Cover Tour will see the band trek through U.S. cities like Cleveland, Nashville, and Fargo before heading up to Canada for a few concerts and then coming back down to Las Vegas for the tour closer on Sept. 26. Check out the full list of the band’s dates below.

11-12 Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio Banorte ^$

11-14 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital

08-04 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium ^+

08-06 Detroit, MI – Ford Field ^+

08-08 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^+

08-10 Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field ^+

08-13 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field ^+

08-15 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium ^+

08-17 Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park ^+

09-12 Fargo, ND – Fargodome +

09-15 Regina, Saskatchewan – Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field ^+

09-17 Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium ^+

09-20 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place ^@

09-26 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium ^@

^ with Queens of the Stone Age

$ with Jehnny Beth

+ with Mannequin Pussy

@ with Gouge Away

Now, let’s talk about “Asking for a Friend.” It’s got this kind of garage-ballad vibe, but there’s also some real heaviness to it. It might even be better to say that it’s “weighty,” so as not to insinuate that you can expect a metal song or anything.

There are moments, though, that the guitar parts feel inspired by sludge metal, and then there are parts that threaten to go off the rails, only for the band to come back down and plow right through to the climactic ending.

I dig it a lot, and I think it’s one of the better singles they’ve dropped in the past decade.