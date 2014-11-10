Forager’s Game Pie Recipe

Prep time: 60 minutes

Total time: 60 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup wild mushrooms, chopped (we used chanterelles, hedgehogs, and amethyst deceivers)

1 rabbit, jointed and filleted

1 wood pigeon, crowned

3 handfuls all-purpose flour

2 handfuls milk powder

1 packet Minestrone flavored Cup-a-Soup

½ cup olive oil



Directions

Since this recipe is meant to be cooked while camping, quantities are approximate. You’ll need a pair of nesting billy cans and an open fire to make this pie. This should take you approximately one hour to make, not including the time to forage for mushrooms, kill, and dress the animals.

1. Place the smaller billy can inside the larger, resting it on three small stones. This will allow the hot air to circulate around the smaller billy can.

2. For the pastry, mix the flour with the milk powder. In a small cup, mix olive oil and 1/2 a cup water in equal parts. Add this mixture to the dry ingredients until a stiff dough is formed.

3. Roll out the pastry into a rough circle and line the billy can, keeping back enough for the pie lid. Roll out the pie lid and set aside.

4. Now, make the filling: In a frying pan heated over the fire, cook the game meat and fungi. When nearly cooked through, add Cup-a-Soup with a little water to thicken.

5. Put the filling in the pastry case. Crimp on the pie lid. Pierce and decorate.

6. Cook for approximately 40 minutes on the hot embers, turning and checking frequently. For the last 5 minutes, add some coals to the lid of the billy can to brown the top of the pie.