Former WWE Star Appears in AEW

Bishop Dyer — fka WWE’s Baron Corbin — has made his AEW debut. Dyer was released from WWE in 2024. He did not appear on the official AEW Dynamite broadcast. Instead, he wrestled a huge tag dark match ahead of the show.

Despite his WWE release, Dyer has been wrestling all over the independent scene, including GCW, MLP, and MLW. This is his first appearance of 2026. He teamed with Better Together (Hadar Horvitz & Ori Gold) and Martin Stone against Austin and Billy Gunn, Brady Booker, and Elijah Drago.

At this time, it’s unknown if this is a one-off appearance or if we’ll see more of him in AEW in the future. However, he is set for an appearance in AEW-adjacent promotion Ring of Honor. Dyer is taking part in the Global Wars two-day event between ROH and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling on March 27-28. Additional stars appearing over the weekend include: Kaito Kiyomiya (Pro Wrestling NOAH), Daisuke Sasaki (DDT Pro), Mascara Dorada (CMLL), Barbaro Cavernario (CMLL). Tickets go on sale Monday, January 26, at 10:00 am EST on the MLP website.

Great reaction for Bishop Dyer / Baron Corbin stepping into the AEW ring! pic.twitter.com/sMhBiELQeA — Xenia 💎 (@xeniadidthat) January 22, 2026

Dyer spent over a decade with WWE where he became WWE United States Champion and an NXT Tag Team Champion with Bron Breakker. Prior to his release, it seemed like fans were starting to finally get behind him again, but ultimately, that wasn’t enough to retain him. Since leaving WWE, he’s won the RXV National Championship and he’s one half of the reigning MLW Tag Champions with Donovan Dijak.

AEW has been on a roll with signings as of late. On Dynamite, two recent signings — Jordan Oliver and Alec Price — competed for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Additionally, they’ve beefed up the tag team division with The Rascalz. They’ve also signed several CMLL talents to dual contracts.

