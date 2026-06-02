Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Gameplay Features Revealed in New Fortnite Runners Trailer

Epic Games has given us our first tease of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 gameplay features. A new Fortnite Runners trailer teases several gameplay elements reportedly coming to the new season on June 6.

New Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Gameplay Features

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Runners is officially launching on June 6, 2026. However, a week before its release, Epic Games dropped a new gameplay trailer that teases many new features coming to Chapter 7 Season 3.

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While none of the features have been officially confirmed or given a name, I thought it would be interesting to break down the trailer to see what new gameplay mechanics will make their debut in the upcoming Fortnite Runners season.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprites Could Be a Major Mechanic

Screenshot: Epic Games

One of the biggest reveals in Fortnite Runners is the return of the Sprites mechanic from Chapter 6 Season 1. However, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 looks to be really expanding Sprites as a main feature of the season. At least, that’s how it feels from the trailer alone.

For starters, it looks like we now have over 10 new Sprites being added to the game (possibly more). Even the trailer says “collect” them all. However, equipping Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 seems to be a major mechanic, as they give you game-changing powers.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Rocket Slide Teased

Screenshot: Epic Games

This one is a bit tricky to decipher, as in the trailer, the new Fortnite Chapter 7 Season battle pass Duck of Wallstreet skin appears to be wearing rocket booster shoes. So this new rocket slide could be a Mythic item you equip.

But on the other hand, the character in the clip also has a duck sprite equipped on its back. So it’s hard to say whether this impacts his movement, or if it’s the shoes. Regardless, this appears to be a boosted slide, as we can literally see fire shooting out of its feet as it zips around the floor.

New Duck Gun Spotted in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3

Screenshot: Epic Games

The trailer also shows off what appears to be a new Duck Shotgun. In a close-up shot, we see the little duck icon on the barrel. However, what is really intriguing is that the gun seems incredibly powerful, as it instantly blows up a car.

It almost seems like a grenade launcher rather than a shotgun. Maybe it’s a hybrid weapon? Again, the character is also wearing a Duck Sprite, so it’s possible that the new shotgun will have some sort of synergy, as they are both duck-themed.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 fire mechanic boosts gun damage

Screenshot: Epic Games

Another potential feature is a Fire Sprite that appears to buff the firepower of your gun. In one clip, we see a new Chapter 7 Season 3 character being charged up before shooting their weapon. More importantly, though, is what happens after they shoot.

In the clip, we see a rain of fire spark after the bullets hit a building structure. Again, this is partly speculation because the trailer moves quickly. But the clip also says “power up,” so it does appear to be a buff to your damage output. Which is a pretty big deal.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Zero Gravity Jump and Dash

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Runners trailer also shows the new PJ Remix skin wearing a purple sprite that appears to give her zero gravity. This isn’t confirmed, though, as the trailer starts off with her already jumping off something that is out of frame. So it’s hard to tell if she’s using a jump pad.

Another giveaway is that there are floating purple crystals around her, which look similar to the zero gravity dash that has been in previous seasons. If that’s the case, then it appears this sprite will give you three dashes that will automatically refill over time while having the sprite equipped.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 May Add a New mid-game Defense point

Screenshot: Epic Games

One of the more intriguing reveals in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 trailer is what could be a new defense mechanic. Specifically, there appears to be a giant crate that drops into the map. But what is interesting is that, in all the trailer clips, it shows a group of players seemingly defending it.

Could this be a new defense mode? Or possibly a mid-game or late-game mechanic? In previous seasons, we had that island feature where players had to defend the flag. Perhaps Chapter 7 Season 3 will bring back mid-game events to add conflict to matches?

Fortnite Runners will launch on June 6, 2026. Epic Games will also likely release a blog update soon that will outline the new gameplay features. However, these are the new mechanics that stood out the most to me in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 trailer.