Fortnite Sidekicks Release Date and Prices Leaked, and Pets Are Shockingly Expensive

After months of being teased, the release date for Fortnite Sidekicks has finally been revealed. However, prices for the companions have also been leaked, and they cost a lot. Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Pets, including their prices, skins, and release dates.

Fortnite Companions is a feature that has been teased since January. Outside of the occasional leaks, though, there wasn’t a lot known about the mechanic. However, Epic Games recently revealed that Fortnite Pets are now known as Fortnite Sidekicks, and the feature will be launching very soon.

According to an official blog post, Fortnite Sidekicks will launch on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The first Fortnite Pets companion is named “Peels” and will actually be included in the Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass. Interestingly, Epic Games is staggering the release of companions, as there will be five additional Fortnite Sidekicks sold in the game’s shop starting on Friday, November 7.

Here is a list of all of the features Fortnite Sidekicks will launch with:

Players Can Name Sidekicks

Sidekicks Are Immune to Damage

Fortnite Pets Are Invisible to Enemies

Companions Will Have Reactive Moods (Sad, Angry, Happy etc.)

Fortnite Sidekicks Can Be Dressed Up In Outfits

Pets Can Have Their Fur and Style Changed Once. But This Decision Is Permanent.

All Fortnite Sidekicks Leaked and Prices

At launch, there will be a total of seven Fortnite Sidekicks. However, as mentioned above, Epic Games will likely stagger these out across the November Simpsons Fortnite mini-season. The Fortnite Pets Bonsey Sidekick will actually be given out free to players who own the Bonsey Back Bling.

Here is a list of all Fortnite Sidekicks that will be available at launch and their pricing:

Peels (November 1, the Simpsons Fortnite Battle Pass) – 1,000 V-Bucks

Lil' Raptor (November 7) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Spike (November 7) – 1, 200 V-Bucks

Flopsticks (November 7) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Cuddle Team Jr. (November 7) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Bonsey (November 7, included with Bonsey Back Bling for Free) – 1, 200 V-Bucks

Doggo Jr. (November 7) – 1, 500 V-Bucks

Fortnite Sidekicks Are More Expensive Than Skins

As you can tell, Fortnite Sidekicks are quite expensive. In fact, they actually cost more than the average skin or cosmetic in the battle royale. Unsurprisingly, many players were not happy with the high cost of Fortnite Pets. And look, I totally get it—I’m a sucker for cute animals as much as the next person. But $13 is a lot of money to ask for a digital pet that other players can’t even see.

The other aspect of the feature that is rubbing some players the wrong way is that you can only change your Fortnite Sidekick’s look a single time. As mentioned above, this decision is permanent. So if you decide to make your dog’s fur white, for example, you will not be able to change it back. The only way to do this is to re-purchase the Fortnite Pets companion. And yes, Epic Games allows you to purchase a Sidekick multiple times because of this design choice.