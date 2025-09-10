Peacemaker Fortnite Collaboration Leaked: All Skins, Emotes & Prices

A new Fortnite Peacemaker skin bundle has been leaked online by dataminers. The upcoming Chapter 6 DC collaboration will feature emotes and items from James Gunn’s Peacemaker Season 2 show.

Fortnite Peacemaker Skin Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

Following the latest update, the new Fortnite Peacemaker skin was leaked early on social media. The cosmetic was revealed by dataminer ShiinaBR in a September 10 post on X.

The leaker posted a handful of images of the skin, which is based on John Cena’s live-action rendition of the comic book hero. According to the leaked in-game screenshots, players will have the ability to turn the character’s mask on or off.

The Peacemaker Fortnite collaboration actually features quite a few items from the HBO show. For example, players will be able to unlock an adorable Eagly back bling. While not a Fortnite companion, Peacemaker’s sidekick is turned into a pretty adorable plush, which can be worn on your character’s back. However, perhaps the most interesting item is the Peaceful Hips emote.

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

As you’ve probably guessed by the name, it’s the Peacemaker Season 2 intro dance sequence. Interestingly, Epic Games managed to get the song “Oh Lord” from Foxy Shazam as well, so the emote is actually pretty accurate to the TV series.

So far, there has been no Peacemaker Fortnite release date announced, although dataminers suggest that it is coming soon in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

All Peacemaker Fortnite Collaboration Item Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games

The new Fortnite Peacemaker set will be sold in two sets. Players can either buy the Peacemaker skin on its own or in a bundle with five additional items. While pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, dataminers have given us a pretty good idea of what the collaboration will cost.

The Peacemaker bundle will likely sell between 1,800 and 2,200 V-Bucks, depending on how Epic Games decides to break it up. For example, there have been bundles in the past that included a character, an emote, and a pickaxe. But this latest collaboration features an additional emote and weapon wrap.

For your convenience, here is a list of every item in the Peacemaker Fortnite Bundle:

Peacemaker Bundle (2,200 V-Bucks)

(2,200 V-Bucks) Eat Peace (Emote)

(Emote) Peacemaker’s Shield (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Eagly – Back Bling (300 V-Bucks)

(300 V-Bucks) Peacemaker Skin (1,800 V-Bucks)

(1,800 V-Bucks) Peaceful Hips – Emote (500 V-Bucks)

(500 V-Bucks) Clearly Peaceful – Weapon Wrap (500 V-Bucks)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

As for when we might see the Peacemaker Fortnite skin, it’s still up in the air. However, usually when sets get decrypted by dataminers, it means they will debut on the Fortnite shop a week later.

With the Halloween Fortnitemares event right around the corner, it seems likely that the DC collaboration will appear sooner rather than later. Based on pure speculation, I would guess it could arrive anytime between September 10 and the 16th.