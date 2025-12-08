Fortnite Wrapped 2025 Is Live. Here’s How to Check Your End-Of-Year Stats.

Fortnite Wrapped 2025 has been released, and players can now see their stats for the Epic Games Battle Royale. The end-of-the-year recap lets you see your personal stats from all six seasons of Fortnite Chapter 6.

How to See Fortnite Wrapped 2025

If you’ve been on social media lately, you’ve probably seen players posting their Fortnite Wrapped 2025. The end-of-the-year recap is similar to the one seen on Spotify and Apple Music. It basically gives you a nifty graphic breakdown of your most played seasons of Fortnite in the last year, as well as stats like your total kills and wins.

To see your Fortnite Wrapped 2025, you need to visit the Fortnite GG website. That is because the feature isn’t actually official or associated with Epic Games. There are also some additional steps you will need to take to find your account, which we’ll break down below:

How to Check Fortnite Wrapped:

Step 1: Visit Fortnite GG Wrapped Website here.

Visit Fortnite GG Wrapped Website here. Step 2: Select either Epic Games, PlayStation or Xbox at the top of the site.

Select either Epic Games, PlayStation or Xbox at the top of the site. Step 3: Enter your username associated with one of the above three platforms.

Enter your username associated with one of the above three platforms. Step 4: Your Fortnite Wrapped 2025 should show up, as long as your in-game username matches your search.

What Is Fortnite Wrapped 2025?

The Fortnite Wrapped feature is actually based on Spotify, which launched the feature in 2015. The music app created a recap to give subscribers a breakdown of everything they have listened to in the previous year. Since then, the end-of-the-year roundup has become a popular trend on social media.

Fortnite Wrapped is the gaming version of the trend that focuses on your personal stats within the Epic Games Battle Royale. However, as I mentioned above, Wrapped is not an official feature that is associated with the developer. It was instead created by a third-party fan site, Fortnite GG, which has become a popular archive for the online shooter.

Can You Get Your Fortnite Wrapped 2024?

Unfortunately, there currently isn’t a way to see your Fortnite Wrapped 2024 or from previous years. The Fortnite GG site updates the end-of-the-year page every November, and there isn’t a section to look up past stats. So, unless you looked up your Fortnite Wrapped in 2024 or 2023 and saved the image, there isn’t a way to see this.

With how popular Fortnite Wrapped has become, though, who knows—maybe Epic Games will make their own end-of-the-year feature in the future? I mean, I think it would be cool to see what my favorite season was from the previous year—not shocked at all that the Simpsons Fortnite season crossover was what I played the most.