NFL Fans Can Now Livestream Games With New Fox One Streaming Service

Trying to watch an entire season of a sports team is too much like trying to negotiate the world’s most pointless scavenger hunt. Games are scattered all over the place, thanks to legacy broadcasting deals, and the biggest wrench in the works of trying to stream games is accessing those shown on regional sports networks, like Fox Sports, FS1, and FS2.

Fox is launching Fox One, a catch-all streaming channel that includes its sports, news, and network shows on August 21, 2025, and for once, I feel like a bit of sun is breaking through the cloud cover on being able to livestream games.

Videos by VICE

Fox One’s flashy, new website brags that it has “plans starting at $19.99/month,” but in Fox’s August 5, 2025 press release, Fox says that a subscription to Fox One will run $25 per month on a monthly plan or “the equivalent of” $20 per month if you buy an annual plan.

As far as watching sports goes, that’s reasonably affordable. It’s a lot easier to watch Major League Soccer or Formula 1 in the US, since the growth of those two organizations’ fan bases occurred after the streaming era was already underway.

In contrast, the massively fragmented broadcasting deals that the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA struck before streaming games was even a concept remains largely in place. Sure, they’ll renegotiate here and there, but if you want to see an entire season’s worth of games for any one of those leagues, you have to string together a mess of live TV streaming channels, cable, or satellite, plus other streaming channels. It’s a mess.

If anything makes it easier to catch those games streaming on regional sports networks, such as Fox Sports, FS1, and FS2, then I’m all for it. Being a sports fan right now is more expensive and complicated than ever, and $25 per month to at least negate needing a much pricier live TV subscription, whether by Fubo or DirecTV, is more than sweet music to my ears.