Fresh Tuna Tostadas Recipe

Makes 8 tostadas
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
for the chipotle mayonnaise:
¾ cup good-quality mayonnaise
2 (7-ounce|198-gram) cans chipotle chile en adobo
for the tostadas:
½ pound|227 grams leeks (about 2 small ones), roots cut off
¼ cup|60 ml soy sauce
2 tablespoons freshly-squeezed lime juice
2 tablespoons freshly-squeezed orange juice
10 ounces|284 grams sashimi-grade tuna (I like the sashimi style for this)
8 small baked tostadas
1 avocado, thinly sliced
Directions
- First, make the mayonnaise: Blend the mayonnaise and chipotle chiles in a food processor until smooth. Add a little water if necessary. Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Remember to use a high quality mayonnaise because you don’t want your tostadas to taste like cheap street sandwiches.
- Next, clean the leeks. Cook the leeks in the microwave for about 12 minutes, stirring every 3 minutes, until they are dry and crispy. You can also deep fry it, but they will be greasy if you do.
- In a bowl, mix the soy sauce, lime juice, and orange juice. Marinate the tuna in the mixture for 2 minutes and then remove the tuna. The less you touch the fish, the better it tastes.
- Now, assemble the tostadas: spread a little bit of chipotle mayo over each tostada (just use a little mayo). Top each with about 3 slices of tuna, a slice of avocado, and a sprinkling of dried leeks. That’s it. Paradise in very simple steps. If you want, you can you serve them with a little lime. But that’s just for Mexicans, cause we love lime on all of our meals.
From Chef’s Night Out: Contramar
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.