‘Frostpunk 1886’ An Unreal Engine 5 Remake of the Original ‘Frostpunk’ is Coming in… 2027

Frostpunk, a game that has frightened me since I first heard about it, is getting a remake in Unreal Engine 5 with mod support, new content, and visual upgrades. You just have to wait two years to get it.

i have yet to touch ‘frostpunk’ or its sequel

I say the game frightens me because I feel like it will take me back to my Lord of the Rings: Battle for Middle-earth II days. Where I put an insanely unhealthy amount of time into every little aspect of it. And given the city-building and survival aspects of Frostpunk, I can absolutely see myself doing the same. So, I’ve left them both sitting in my library. Waiting for the day that I decide to man up and dive in.

Now for the remake. The original ran on 11 bit studios’ in-house Liquid Engine. This time around, 11 bit is calling in the big guns for the full-blown redo. And I’m excited to see how it looks. The Frostpunk: 1886 Steam page is up and details what’s going into the game.

HERE ARE THE NEW FEATURES IN ‘FROSTPUNK: 1886’

New events, mechanics, buildings and a Purpose Path

Our goal is to build on the original Frostpunk and expand it by adding new content, giving you even more tools to manage your citizens and infrastructure as the ruler of the last city on Earth. That means new events, mechanics, laws, technologies and buildings. Also, a brand new Purpose Path in addition to the existing ones of Faith and Order.

Frostpunk experience on Unreal Engine

While limited by our in-house Liquid Engine on which the first Frostpunk was created, we’ve been looking for other ways to expand the game. The development of Frostpunk 2 made us realize how much the experience of the original could be improved using the Unreal Engine. It became apparent that rebuilding Frostpunk in the Unreal Engine will make it a richer, more immersive experience with enhanced visuals and performance.

Mod support

For years, players have asked us for mod support, and we couldn’t be happier to finally make it happen! The new engine opens the door to new content, future DLCs, and even community-driven content. We’re thrilled to give you more ways to explore, expand, and personalize your Frostpunk experience.

but why so early?

I’m not at all understanding why we had to know about this game so early. 11 bit says that they are “launching the game in 2027.” And that’s fine, but you know, stuff happens. And outside of the anticipation, I always wonder if devs worry about people forgetting about the game or losing interest when you go out this far. Hopefully, they hit when they want to. But it feels like an odd decision for what basically amounts to a remake.