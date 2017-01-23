Frozen Chocolate Bananas Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients

6 bananas, peeled

1 (12-ounce) bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup whole milk

1/3 cup toasted and lightly crushed cashews

1/3 cup toasted and lightly crushed hazelnuts

Directions

1. Place about 2-inches of water into a medium saucepan. Place a metal bowl over the saucepan and add the chocolate and milk. Melt the chocolate, stirring, until smooth.

2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix the nuts together in a small bowl and sprinkle about 1/3 of the nuts onto the baking sheet and set aside.

3. Stick a bamboo skewer lengthwise 3/4 of the way through each banana. Working with one banana at a time, dip it into the chocolate to cover. You may need to use a spoon to help you get it completely covered. Lay the banana on the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle with some more nuts.

4. Once all of the bananas are done, freeze for at least 3 hours until completely frozen.