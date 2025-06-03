Fyre Festival Has Apparently Become a Hotel Experience Following Relaunch Failure

FYRE Festival failed to relaunch its concert event earlier this year, so now it seems founder Billy McFarland has set his sights on turning the brand into a pop-up hotel experience, and at this point, I feel like he’s just messing with us to see how far the bit can go.

NME reports that the brand has announced the Fyre Hotels experience, set to take place from September 3 to 10 at Coral View Utila in Honduras, in the Caribbean. Per a recently unveiled Fyre Hotels website, McFarland’s idea for the hotel experience is rooted in the same 2013 incident that inspired him to create FYRE Festival.

“A software engineer and hobbyist pilot challenged Billy to leave NYC and to try and fly a small plane from NYC to a remote Caribbean island,” the site reads. “Along the way, Billy overshot, ran out of gas, and was saved by a landing strip on a remote island. The magic of the island created a legend that quickly spread back home.”

“These trips grew from a single-engine propeller plane with four crazy entrepreneurs to the talent-led and adventure-infused trips that became FYRE Festival,” the site adds.

The pop-up experience comes as “a small beach resort and the island of Utila, Honduras had seen the headlines” around the FYRE brand intending to sell off their IP. “They have tapped FYRE to bring global attention to this off-the-map gem, programming unforgettable experiences, and simply enjoying life at the edge of the reef.”

In terms of what attendees can expect from the event, it’s kind of like they’re not even trying to pretend anymore: “We’re not chasing luxury. We’re chasing stories.” Sounds like thousands of people lured to a deserted island under the guise of a music festival, only to find no music, basic tents to shelter from the hot sun, water scarcity, and *checks notes* cheese sandwiches. But I’m just hypothesizing.

Fyre Hotels costs almost $1,400 a week for two attendees

“Our trip is about deep dives, street food, late-night bonfires, and waking up to something unexpected,” the FYRE Hotels site adds. “This location is the essence of beauty, energy, and potential for adventure.”

Interestingly, McFarland previously stated that he would be taking a step back from the FYRE brand, but has since been promoting the hotel experience, writing on Instagram: “See you on the island,” implying that he’s involved and will be present at the Fyre Hotels event.

For those curious: Hotel packages are on sale and priced from US$199.53 per day for a room that houses two people. For this package, a week-long stay would nearly total $1,400. The priciest package costs $500 a day for two attendees.

Among the amenities included in the packages are: daytime boat excursions, guided snorkelling, beach fitness sessions, kayaking, beach volleyball, guided hikes, nightly entertainment, beach bonfire parties, guest merch, sunset cruises, and more. Click here to find out more info, if you dare…