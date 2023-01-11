Photos Celebrating 30 Years of Gabber’s Greatest Festival

This piece originally appeared on VICE Netherlands.

“Hardcore never dies,” they say in the gabber scene. That seems to hold true for Thunderdome, the iconic hardcore party born in the Netherlands in 1992 and discontinued in 2012. Since that last event, Thunderdome has made three comebacks: in 2017 for its 25th anniversary, in 2019 and in 2022 on the 10th of December (aka last month). This latest edition – which took place in Utrecht, Netherlands – was unlike any other as it celebrated Thunderdome turning 30.

Videos by VICE

While most 30-somethings resolve to celebrate their birthday with a chilled dinner, Thunderdome went all out. The pounding beats of legendary DJs such as Angerfist and Akira attracted fans of all ages and from around the world – many of them wearing the Thunderdome’s wizard logo in, uh, creative ways.

Visitors could also cut their hair at a gabber barber and get tattoos, including one of the Thunderdome wizard himself. There were cheeky decorations in the form of huge bleeding ears and even a fairground attraction – in case you got bored, naturally.

Photographer duo Chris and Marjan captured the faces of hardcore fans at the party. Here are some of their best shots:

Angelika German, 26, from Düsseldorf, Germany. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Martijn Koevermans, 43, from Zevenbergen, the Netherlands. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Eymerick Peterlin, 22, from Strasbourg, France. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Jérôme Smesman, 25, from Démuin, France. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Steph Howitt, 33, from Manchester, UK. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Mike Breuker, 20, from Holten, the Netherlands. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Ricardo Scholten, 20, and Ella van der Zee, 19, from Almere, the Netherlands. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Latischa Klei, 21, from Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Dennis van Dijk, 25, from Utrecht, the Netherlands. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Christophe Battaglia, 35, from Voujeaucourt, France. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Rico Glorieux, 26, from Bruges, Belgium. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Enzo Camus, 22, from Lyon, France. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Miranda Moerland, 26, from Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Su van Kampen, 31, from Utrecht, the Netherlands. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Stef de Maerschalck, 31, from Buggemhout, Belgium. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Remon Smit, 22, from Amersfoort, the Netherlands. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Dwayne Davis, 26, from Enschede, the Netherlands. Photo: Chris and Marjan

Baptiste Mercier, 30, from Marseille, France. Photo: Chris and Marjan

@timfraanje