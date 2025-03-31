‘Galactic Getaway’ Mixes Cozy Game Vibes and MMO Socialization for a Unique Twist on the Tired Genre (Hands-on Impressions)

Galactic Getaway sounds like the perfect type of game. Taking the more cozy-game elements of the Animal Crossing franchise and mixing it with the social elements and hub world of an MMO, Galactic Getaway is the best of both worlds. It’s a very ambitious project, and there are currently some growing pains and a fair number of bugs. But it’s in Early Access; I knew exactly what I was getting into, and honestly? I love nearly everything that the game has to offer so far, and I know that it’s going to continue evolving into something greater.

Spending Time in the HQ of ‘Galactic Getaway’ Is a Great Way To Make New Friends

One of the first things I noticed about Galactic Getaway, after the “early” Early Access period ended, is just how wonderful the community is. Be it in the Discord channel or in the game itself, the folks I’ve encountered in my time playing Galactic Getaway have all been wonderful. Even the call to arms to get players together to snag a picture was met with immediate love and excitement.

The HQ is the formative “hub world” for Galactic Getaway and features all of the staples of a great cozy game. Clothing, tools, research, and just about everything in between. If I’m not interested in shopping, I can head down to the beach to cast a few lines and hope that I can reel in a big catch. And if I’m feeling social, I can just hang out and chat with anybody that’s on the server with me at that time. Unlike most cozy games of the same vein, the social aspect is incredibly important in Galactic Getaway.

Going on Adventures is also a key factor of Galactic Getaway, and it’s one of the most exciting parts of the game at this point. The development team, Akrew, has put together several minigames that players can join with randoms or their own partners. I didn’t expect a cozy game to have a knock-off Rocket League in it, but here we are. They’re a little bare-bones at the moment, but in a genre where multiplayer is typically just running around with each other? It’s a very welcome addition, making sessions feel more lively.

The Cozy Game Aspects of ‘Galactic Getaway’ Are Also Just as Nice

But what would a cozy game be if the “cozy game” aspects aren’t good? Thankfully, Galactic Getaway has all of the pieces needed to make their debut into the genre worth the time. Farming, fishing, furniture. The three “F”s that constitute a great expedition into the unknown, at least in my eyes. After playing with my wife, I quickly learned that every player starts on their own specialized planet. I was all ready to help her learn how to plant and harvest Zomatoes and befriend the creatures on my planet. But looking at her screen, I saw that she was growing meat and had adorable Badger-esque friends roaming around.

For a debut game, having every player start on their own individualized planet is really neat. It encourages players to make friends, explore new planets, and see what is on offer around the universe that envelops them. Plus, if she dug up anything on my planet, she got to keep it, and it would also be added to my inventory. I’m not sure if that’s a bug or not, but I hope that feature stays for the long run.

Over the past several days, major patches have been coming out. While I was invited to play before the official release, things such as controller support, stability, and online functionality have been drastically improved. And jumping into the world of Galactic Getaway with a friend or significant other is easier than expected. Just start an online session, give them a code, and you’re ready to cause some multiplayer mayhem. Plus, unlike other cozy games, you can actually do things together in multiplayer. You’re not confined to players just running around doing nothing.

The Development Team Is Hard at Work To Ensure That ‘Galactic Getaway’ Is in Tip-Top Shape, Squashing Bugs While Playing

I’ve been spending a fair amount of time in my own little universe as of late. One thing that was surprising to see was that one of the developers was in the game at almost all times, working to make Galactic Getaway the best it can be. Fixing bugs while playing, listening to player feedback, and learning what the community would like to see in the future. That’s how you handle a game like this, rather than sitting back and seeing what happens.

In its current shape, Galactic Getaway does have many bugs and glitches that may make things a little less relaxing. I’ve personally lost my furniture to a bug, and I couldn’t change the clothing that I was wearing without traveling back and forth from HQ and my planet. But when I logged in for the first time, I knew that Galactic Getaway was a work in progress. That’s what Early Access is all about, and I understand that it’s going to be a long and arduous journey. Thankfully, bugs aside, the content in Galactic Getaway is extremely charming and a labor of love.

Galactic Getaway is the perfect example of an Early Access title. It’s a game that is very actively in development. And you’re investing in the long run of the project. Even where it stands, it’s extremely playable. A sprinkle of patience is all you’ll need to find the most fun parts of Galactic Getaway. You’ll need to play it for a few hours before those initial “woes” may disappear, but stick around. The party is only just starting. And it’ll surely get better from this point out.

Verdict: Recommended

Galactic Getaway is available on Steam in Early Access.