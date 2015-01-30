‘Game of Thrones’ VFX Breakdown Shows How Dragons Are Born

The trailer for Game of Thrones Season 5 debuted last night at a special Imax screening of Season 4’s final episodes, rekindling our suppressed addiction to Westeros’ engrossing political drama. Luckily, Thrones VFX outfit Pixomondo has blessed us with a detailed behind-the-scenes look at how they created the half endearing, half terrifying dragons that have driven so much of the plot, and provided some of the most heart-pounding moments from the most recent season. Rewatching this, and October’s short GoT animation, and a few dozen times should keep us happy until Season 5 comes out on April 12.
Be prepared for minor spoilers in the behind-the-scenes footage, but be more prepared for seeing the awesome VFX work Pixomondo puts into the series.
H/t It’s Art Mag
