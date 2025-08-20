The Outer Worlds 2 Just Showed Off Its Companions in a New Trailer: Watch Now

We need more ridiculous, silly games in the AAA space. It’s time to stop taking things so seriously. Which is why I’m glad The Outer Worlds exists.

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got a look at a trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 that highlights the companions in the game.

Videos by VICE

The Outer Worlds 2 is my kind of crazy

Play video

A day may come in my life where being overtly serious takes over, and I no longer find joy in things like that trailer.

But it is not this day.

A day will come when I get irrationally angry at the idea of other people having fun and enjoying the things they love.

But it is not this day.

“A trailer for a part of the game you’ll remember more than the ending.” I enjoy the self-awareness. After all, how many games realistically nail the ending in such a way that it’s all you talk about? Not many. If they’re done right, I probably will remember the characters I spent most of my play time with more than that. Thank you for pointing that out. I love the song choice too; it’s been playing in my head all day.

Also of note, you cannot sleep with your companions in the game, which is also fine. Not everything needs to be a horn-fest. Because let’s be real, that’s all people are interested in. Even if you could romance the characters, you just want to say your character hopped in the bed with another one.

I saw how people got down over Baldur’s Gate 3. We should put you all on a chart. Anyway, The Outer Worlds 2 is slated for release on October 29th, 2025, and playable day one on Game Pass. It’s also avoiding the dreaded $80 price tag.